Kongsberg Celebrates Canadian Office Expansion with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony in Kanata

KANATA, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kongsberg Geospatial, a leading Canadian developer of mission-critical geospatial, defence and security technologies that is part of the Kongsberg Group, is pleased to announce the official opening of its newly expanded office space in Kanata’s high tech hub. To mark this milestone, the company will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 1, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, welcoming invited guests from industry, government, and media.This expansion comes as Kongsberg continues to grow both its employee base, and capabilities in Canada, beginning with the recently announced NAV Canada Digital Aerodome Air Traffic Services project, in collaboration with Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace in Norway. The project will be the largest remote digital air traffic management system in the world, positioning NAV Canada, Kongsberg and by extension Canada at the leading edge of the next generation air traffic services.The office expansion provides room for future innovation, collaboration, and operational scale, and reinforces the company’s evolving role as the face of Kongsberg in Canada. Kongsberg Geospatial is excited to continue serving as the primary point of contact for Canadian partners, clients, and stakeholders across the country on behalf of the broader Kongsberg Group.“This new space reflects the growth we’ve experienced in recent years, but more importantly, it signals our commitment to the future,” said Jordan Freed, President of Kongsberg Geospatial. “As we take on a larger role within the Kongsberg ecosystem, this expansion sets the foundation for even greater collaboration across defence, aerospace, and civil markets here in Canada.”The ribbon-cutting will also feature remarks from Kjetil Reiten Myhra, President of Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, highlighting the strategic importance of the Canadian market and Kongsberg’s long-standing investment in local talent, partnerships, and innovation.Guests attending the private ceremony will have the opportunity to tour the new floor, network with Kongsberg leadership, and learn more about the company’s vision and direction.Please note: This is an invitation-only event. For media inquiries or further information, contact:Kenza.loulidi@kongsberggeospatial.com

