Wells Fargo Advisors’ Doug Mithun Earns Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy® (CAP®) Designation

Credential Enhances Mithun’s Ability to Guide Clients in Creating Purpose-Driven Legacies

Philanthropy has always been important to me both personally & professionally. This designation provides the framework & insight to help clients turn their charitable intentions into lasting legacies.” — Doug Mithun

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wells Fargo Advisors is proud to announce that Financial Advisor Doug Mithun has earned the prestigious Chartered Advisor in Philanthropy(CAP) designation, a distinguished credential that underscores his expertise in values-based financial planning and strategic charitable giving.Awarded by The American College of Financial Services, the CAPdesignation reflects advanced training in philanthropic planning, estate design, and legacy strategies. By achieving this certification, Mithun joins a select group of advisors nationally recognized for their ability to help individuals and families integrate personal values with financial goals to create meaningful, long-term impact.“Philanthropy has always been important to me—both personally and professionally,” said Mithun. “This designation provides the framework and insight to help clients turn their charitable intentions into lasting legacies.”A respected leader and advocate in the South Florida community, Mithun has long been committed to supporting the region’s nonprofit sector. With his CAPcredential, he is uniquely qualified to guide clients through the often-complex process of charitable planning—helping them align wealth with purpose and maximize their philanthropic potential.The Chartered Advisor in Philanthropyprogram is offered through The American College of Financial Services, a nationally accredited institution with nearly a century of leadership in financial education and a focus on ethics, professional excellence, and lifelong learning.About Wells Fargo AdvisorsWith a heritage dating back to 1879, Wells Fargo Advisors provides investment advice and guidance to clients through nearly 12,000 Financial Advisors and referrals from more than 4,000 Licensed Bankers. Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. The firm is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.To learn more, visit www.wellsfargoadvisors.com

