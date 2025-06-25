Duperon Corporation Expands Municipal Market Presence with Appointment of Paul Jezuit as Regional Sales Manager

New leadership addition reinforces the company's commitment to stormwater, flood control, and water/wastewater solutions.

His leadership will strengthen our commitment to exceptional service and responsiveness—helping us not only meet but exceed our customers’ needs today and into the future.” — Mark Turpin, president of Duperon

SAGINAW, MI, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Duperon Corporation , a leading innovator in screening and solids handling solutions, is strengthening its presence in the municipal water and wastewater sectors with the addition of Paul Jezuit as Regional Sales Manager for the Mid-Atlantic region, the Carolinas and his home state of Illinois. In this role, Jezuit will be responsible for making a difference for customers in the water and wastewater communities, placing his sales focus on stormwater and flood control, municipal wastewater and water markets.“We’re excited to welcome Paul to the Duperon team,” said Mark Turpin, president of Duperon. “Paul brings a strong combination of industry experience, customer focus, and strategic insight that aligns well with our distinct company culture and our mission to provide simple, reliable solutions for the municipal water and wastewater markets. His leadership will strengthen our commitment to exceptional service and responsiveness—helping us not only meet but exceed our customers’ needs today and into the future.”Over the past two decades, Jezuit has served as Regional Sales Manager for a global pump and water solutions leader, managing a multi-state territory across the Midwest and Southeast. He led customer-focused infrastructure sales efforts, working closely with municipalities, engineers, contractors, and manufacturers’ representatives to support project specification development and promote aftermarket services. His responsibilities also included conducting product training sessions and performing field troubleshooting for stormwater and water/wastewater systems.Jezuit’s prior experience demonstrates his ability to manage complex territories, build lasting customer relationships, and create value for customers in the water and wastewater industry. His hands-on experience in the field complements Duperon’s emphasis on technical excellence and customer support throughout a product’s lifecycle.Jezuit holds an engineering technology degree from the College of DuPage and a Sales Marketing Management degree from the University of Wisconsin. He’s been a recipient of multiple global sales awards and was most recently named one of five top sales performers worldwide.To learn more about Duperon Corporation, visit www.duperon.com # # #About Duperon CorporationDuperon Corporation is the leader in innovative preliminary liquid/solids separation systems. For 40 years, Duperon has provided simple yet innovative solutions for a variety of screening and solids handling applications in the water and wastewater industry. Duperon technologies are designed and manufactured in Saginaw, Michigan. To learn more, visit duperon.com

