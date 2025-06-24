Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, June 23, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of June 23, 2025 include the following:

Tuesday, June 24 at 2:30 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing for S.2, which establishes the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities, South Carolina Health Campus, Building D, Main Lobby, 400 Otarre Parkway, Cayce, S.C.

Tuesday, June 24 at 3:00 PM: Gov. McMaster will hold a Cabinet Meeting, South Carolina Health Campus, Auditorium, Room E183, 400 Otarre Parkway, Cayce, S.C.

Wednesday, June 25 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will attend the groundbreaking event for FAYAT Group, 321 Blue Granite Parkway, Ridgeway, S.C.

Wednesday, June 25 at 11:00 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the 50th Anniversary Celebration of Coca-Cola Consolidated Bishopville Facility, South Atlantic Canners, Inc, 601 Cousar Street, Bishopville, S.C.

Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: June 16, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for the week of June 16, 2025 included:

Monday, June 16

10:30 AM: Agency meeting.

Tuesday, June 17

11:15 AM: Agency call.

11:45 AM: Policy meeting.

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at a Republican Governors Association luncheon, Washington, D.C.

Wednesday, June 18

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for H.3309, South Carolina Energy Security Act, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

12:30 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the 2025 Greater Columbia Community Relations Council’s Annual Luncheon and Awards Presentation, Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center, 1101 Lincoln Street, Columbia, S.C.

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the Historic Preservation Awards, Statehouse, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Media interview.

Sunday, June 22

3:30 PM: Gov. McMaster participated in a phone call with U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and fellow governors.