Element Fleet Recognized as a Top 50 SDG Leader in Documentary Highlighting Decarbonization and Fleet Sustainability

TORONTO, CANADA, June 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Element Fleet Management Corp (TSX:EFN) ("Element" or the "Company”) is honoured to be featured in the Top 50 SDG Leaders global documentary video series. The series profiles organizations across diverse industries who are making meaningful strides toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).“Sustainability means thinking long-term — making deliberate, responsible choices today that build a better future for generations to come,” says Sheri McGrath, VP of Sustainability at Element. “We are proud to empower our clients as they reduce emissions, lower costs, and pursue their climate goals. With the right tools, insights, and support, we are helping make the transition to a more sustainable future both achievable and impactful.”For Element, sustainable fleets are about more than targets — they embody ourPurpose to Move the world through intelligent mobility. With over 1.5 million vehicles under management, including 101,000 electric or hybrid vehicles already in operation, Element is championing fleet electrification and other solutions to drive meaningful progress toward decarbonization, for both ourselves and our clients. “Having a collaborative partner like Element is helping us make tangible progress on our sustainability objectives,” says Luis Torreblanca, Building Segment Manager, ABB Mexico.Aligned with United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 13: Climate Action, Element has set an ambitious target to transition 350,000 client vehicles to electric by 2030 —demonstrating that sustainability and business success can go hand in hand.“Fleet electrification and decarbonization do not have to feel overwhelming. We now have so many technologies that allow us to have cleaner mobility, and this is making the transition more scalable and affordable,” says Avninder Buttar, Senior Vice President and Head of Electrification for Element. “Every journey toward sustainability begins with small, measurable steps — and those steps can start today. Now is the time to invest in these strategies that benefit us all.”Inclusion in the Top 50 UN SDG video documentary series reaffirms Element’s leadership in aligning fleet operations with climate solutions. With validated near-term science-based targets, and a reduction of its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 80 per cent since 2019, Element continues to partner with clients to lower emissions across the value chain—demonstrating measurable progress and shared commitment to sustainability.About Element Fleet ManagementElement Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest publicly traded pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world. As a Purpose-driven and client-centric company, we deliver value through scalable, sustainable, and technology-enabled fleet and mobility solutions. With operations across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland, and a growing global footprint through our technology platform Autofleet, we provide our clients with end-to-end fleet management services — from vehicle acquisition, maintenance, and risk management to route optimization, electric vehicle integration, and remarketing. At Element, we combine our fleet management expertise with advanced digital capabilities in order to unlock real-time data insights, dynamic planning tools, and advanced optimization that maximize the cost efficiency and vehicle productivity of our clients’ fleets.For more information, please visit: https://www.elementfleet.com. Media Contact:Amanda Mills SiroisSenior Manager, Corporate Affairs(437) 352-1050amillssirois@elementcorp.comInvestor Relations:Sumit MalhotraSVP & Head of Financial Performance(437) 343-7723smalhotra@elementcorp.comThis press release may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding Element and its business. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements herein may include statements with respect to the Company’s sustainability targets and objectives, fleet electrification, decarbonization strategies, and other sustainability related expectations. By their nature, these statements require us to make assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties, including with respect to government policies, legislation and regulatory actions, our ability to implement various sustainability-related initiatives, and standardization of sustainability-related measurement methodologies. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof and we do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law. In addition, a discussion of some of the material risks affecting Element and its business appears under the heading “Risk Management” in Element’s Management Discussion and Analysis for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2024, and under the heading “Risk Factors” in Element’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2024, which have been filed on SEDAR+ and can be accessed on Element’s profile on www.sedarplus.com

