Sustainable Packaging and Bioproducts Manufacturer Genera Named to 50 American Leaders Documentary Series

VONORE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Genera, the largest manufacturer of compostable, molded fiber packaging in North America, has been named to the 50 American Leaders documentary series following record-breaking growth across key packaging and bioproducts markets and a $350 Million investment into the expansion of its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Vonore, Tennessee.With nearly two decades of experience and a proven track record of domestic, vertically integrated production of non-wood pulp and fiber, Genera has established itself as an emerging leader in sustainable packaging and bioproduct manufacturing.Genera’s first-of-its-kind approach is rooted in American agriculture and production, with its packaging and bioproducts being manufactured from perennial, regenerative grasses, grown on American farmland. Its compostable, molded fiber packaging and bioproducts have been adopted by industry-leading and forward-thinking companies across foodservice, food manufacturing, retail, CPG and other key markets, together advancing Genera’s mission of regenerating the earth.“The team at Genera is honored and proud to be named to the 50 American Leaders series as we continue leading the rejuvenation of American-made packaging,” said Steve Rosse, VP of Marketing, Genera. “Our innovative use of regenerative grasses and fully integrated manufacturing approach is helping brands and consumers harness the potential of the earth’s natural cycle, while creating jobs, stimulating the economy, and improving American farmland.”To learn more about Genera, visit www.generainc.com , and see the latest company updates on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/genera-energy-llc/. Genera is the largest manufacturer of compostable, molded fiber packaging in North America. Farmed and manufactured entirely in the United States, Genera’s product lines include compostable packaging for foodservice, food manufacturing, retail, CPG and other key markets, as well as non-wood pulp and lignin coproduct. Genera is committed to producing high-quality products that help brands achieve sustainability goals, deliver on consumer preferences and strengthen the circular economy.

