VGS, The World’s Leader in Payment Tokenization, Featured on CBS News and FOX Business in Docuseries 50 American Leaders

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VGS , The World's Leader in Payment Tokenization and a trusted credential management platform for global businesses, is proudly featured in the upcoming documentary series, 50 American Leaders. Produced by Acumen Media and distributed on CBS News and FOX Business , the acclaimed series highlights US-based companies paving the way in their respective industries. VGS's presence in the series highlights its transformative impact on payment security and the company’s longstanding dedication to empowering merchants to control their payment strategy.The mission of VGS is to revolutionize the way sensitive data is secured, enabling organizations to manage information across cards, bank accounts, and digital wallets with seamless ease. With advanced payment tokenization and PCI-compliant vault technology, VGS replaces raw sensitive data with non-sensitive tokens, allowing merchants to manage payment processes and leverage data without the direct risk and liability of storing it themselves. The VGS platform seamlessly integrates with existing tech stacks, so merchants can securely drive revenue by achieving higher authorization rates, reducing fraud, and streamlining operations.“VGS is here to help customers reduce their bottom line processing costs and increase their go-to-market velocity in all things issuance and acceptance,“ says Marshall Jones, Co-founder and CTO of VGS.VGS continues to innovate within the payments industry with its fully customizable Credential Management Platform, a full credential lifecycle management solution. By providing a trusted payments infrastructure through a single API integration, merchants can leverage advanced data insights, payment flows, and value-added services across all processors, service providers, and card networks in their ecosystem—all from a single, centralized location. This allows merchants to focus on scaling their evolving business while VGS revels in the complexities of payments. There is no payment outcome VGS can't handle.“Building a card data environment is not for the faint of heart. Using VGS allows you to shortcut and come to market much quicker and with a lot less burden and overhead,” says Chuck Yu, CEO of VGS. “VGS is going to be your partner staying abreast to certain threats and securing your card data making sure you can focus on building your business.”VGS is not just securing payments— VGS empowers businesses to unlock new possibilities in the ever-evolving payment landscape.Tune in to watch VGS’s feature in the 50 American Leaders segment on CBS News and FOX Business.For media inquiries, please contact:Laura FurlongSenior Manager, Marketinglaura.furlong@vgs.ioAbout VGSFounded in 2015, VGS is The World's Leader in Payment Tokenization and trusted credential management platform, depended on by Fortune 500 companies, merchants, fintechs, and banks alike. VGS’ mission is to revolutionize the way sensitive data is stored and secured, enabling organizations to manage information across cards, bank accounts, and digital wallets with ease. VGS stores sensitive data and tackles critical payment acceptance challenges such as multi-PSP management, card issuance, payment orchestration enablement, PCI compliance, and the protection of personally identifiable information (PII). With over 4 billion tokens managed globally, VGS offers a comprehensive suite of solutions, including a composable Card Management Platform, a PCI-compliant Vault, and advanced network value-added services such as Network Tokens, Account Updater, and Card Attributes.Learn more at vgs.io and by following VGS on LinkedIn.

VGS in 50 American Leaders | World’s Leader in Tokenization Solving Payment & Security Challenges

