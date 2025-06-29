Sparkling Books announce summer special offer

Sparkling Books The Siclian Woman's Daughter: Four generations of mafia women, a fictional story by Linda Lo Scuro

"The Sicilian Woman's Daughter" e-book has been reduced to USD 0.99 worldwide

This is an addictive read from page one to last and thoroughly enjoyable!” — Janet Cousineau, Canada

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- One of the publisher’s best titles, The Sicilian Woman's Daughter : Four generations of mafia women, is on special offer at USD 0.99 (e-book only).Author Linda Lo Scuro tells the fictional tale of the role of women in the Sicilian mafia.Typical reviews included "The charm of reading this book is that: always, and I mean always, the reader is satisfied with the result" and “This is an addictive read from page one to last and thoroughly enjoyable!”All reviews are available at sparklingbooks.com The book is available from all global e-book stores and many regional stores

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.