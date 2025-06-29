Submit Release
Sparkling Books announce summer special offer

The Siclian Woman's Daughter: Four generations of mafia women, a novel by Linda Lo Scuro

"The Sicilian Woman's Daughter" e-book has been reduced to USD 0.99 worldwide

This is an addictive read from page one to last and thoroughly enjoyable!”
— Janet Cousineau, Canada
LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the publisher’s best titles, The Sicilian Woman's Daughter: Four generations of mafia women, is on special offer at USD 0.99 (e-book only).

Author Linda Lo Scuro tells the fictional tale of the role of women in the Sicilian mafia.

Typical reviews included "The charm of reading this book is that: always, and I mean always, the reader is satisfied with the result" and “This is an addictive read from page one to last and thoroughly enjoyable!”

All reviews are available at sparklingbooks.com

The book is available from all global e-book stores and many regional stores

