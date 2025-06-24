The Task Force Announces Theresa Dreyer as Chief Executive Officer

I’m honored to step into this role and carry forward the Task Force’s mission” — Theresa Dreyer, Task Force Chief Executive Officer

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Health Care Transformation Task Force (Task Force) is excited to announce Theresa Dreyer as its next chief executive officer. Theresa has served as the Interim Executive Director of the Task Force since October 2024 and will be formally stepping in as CEO on July 1, 2025. She brings more than a decade of experience in value-based care, with a strong track record of leadership across advocacy, consulting, and government. Her deep expertise and collaborative approach position her to lead the Task Force in its mission to accelerate health care transformation and advance person-centered, high-quality, and affordable care.“I’m honored to step into this role and carry forward the Task Force’s mission,” said Theresa Dreyer, Task Force Chief Executive Officer. “Our members are driving real change on the ground, and I look forward to continuing to advance policies and practices that help more patients get the health care they need at a price they can afford.”“Theresa has proven herself as a strong and visionary leader during her time as Interim Executive Director,” said Todd Van Tol, Task Force Chair and Executive Vice President of Health Care Value at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. “The Board has full confidence in her ability to lead the Task Force and advance its mission at this critical time for health care transformation.”“Theresa’s deep knowledge of value-based care and her collaborative leadership style make her the right leader for the Task Force,” said Sean Cavanaugh, Task Force Vice Chair and head of Aledade Policy Institute. “I’m excited to continue working with her to drive meaningful progress toward a health care system that delivers better outcomes.”For more information, please visit https://hcttf.org ABOUT THE HEALTH CARE TRANSFORMATION TASK FORCEThe Health Care Transformation Task Force is a unique collaboration of patients, payers, providers, purchasers, and partners working to lead a sweeping transformation of the health care system. By transitioning to value-based models that support the Triple Aim of better health, better care, and lower costs, the Task Force is committed to accelerating the transformation to value in health care. To learn more, visit WWW.HCTTF.ORG TASK FORCE MEMBERSagilon health • Aledade • American Academy of Family Physicians • American Heart Association • Atlantic Health System • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina • Cambia Health Solutions • Charlie Health • Clarify Health • Community Catalyst • Covera Health • Curana Health • CVS Health • Elevance Health • Evolent • Families USA • Headway • Henry Ford Health • Heritage Provider Network • Honest Medical Group • Innovaccer • Kaiser Permanente • Mark McClellan • MedStar Health • National Partnership for Women & Families • National Patient Advocate Foundation • Navvis • OPN Healthcare • Oshi Health • Policy Center for Maternal Mental Health • Premier • PSW • Sentara Health • Strive Health • Sun River Health • Trinity Health • Washington State Health Care Authority • UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust

