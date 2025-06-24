Skillable expands scoring features that enable organizations to assess abilities at scale based on performance

AI Vision Activities, Scaled Scoring and Activity Group Scoring make it easier to assess skill performance and generate high-fidelity skill intelligence.

With AI Vision Activity, Scaled Scoring, and Activity Group Scoring, organizations can assess performance in realistic scenarios with greater accuracy.” — Frank Gartland, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Skillable

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in hands-on learning and skill validation, launches three scoring features within its lab platform that will make it easier for organizations to validate real-world skills using lab scoring. AI Vision Activity, Scaled Scoring and Activity Group Scoring have each been developed to simplify the process of assessing a learner’s ability to apply their theoretical knowledge and skills to real-world scenarios.

AI Vision Activities for accurate visual scoring

The latest AI feature in Skillable is AI Vision Activities. With this feature, skills can be assessed based on what the learner has developed, configured or created, in a hands-on, live environment requiring no complex scripts or manual reviews from admins. AI Vision Activities make it easier for anyone, including those without coding knowledge, to validate a learner’s performance in a lab. Any visual element in a lab can now be scored, increasing the potential skill applications that can be assessed. For performance-based testing use cases, the feature can be used in consultation with an organization’s psychometrician.

For example, the AI Vision Activity feature can assess someone’s work configuring a new user interface to validate that they have used brand colors, that the layout is accessible and that some features have been correctly disabled for licensing or hardware reasons. Due to the depth of assessment achieved, with lab scores based on the actual state of the lab screen once a task is completed, instructors and learners feel confident that a task was completed correctly, to the necessary skill level and within a real-world scenario-based environment.

Activity Group Scoring for holistic skill validation

Activity Group Scoring allows lab authors to assess multi-step tasks collectively, generating more accurate and detailed insights into skill application and performance within real-world scenerios. For instance, the different phases of setting up a database or troubleshooting a software error can be assessed and scored as one. Pass/fail thresholds can be set up for the collective activities, evaluating an individual’s overall performance and outcomes. Meaningful, contextually-relevant skill data is generated to improve the insights that organizations have around their customer, partner and employee skills, performance and readiness.

Scaled Scoring for consistency across different labs

Scaled Scoring helps to standardize scores across labs using a consistent scoring scale that better supports high-stakes testing and certification. It converts raw lab scores into a standardized scale (as defined by each organization) to allow for fair comparisons across labs with varying difficulty. Scaled Scoring is ideal for organizations that run many assessments across different departments and business units or for those building credential pathways and high-stakes lab assessments. Learners and admins will additionally benefit from a Score report that’s easier to understand and compare, with learners able to see their performance across labs and training.

Frank Gartland, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Skillable said, "Skillable is focused on helping our customers provide learning and skill validation experiences that inspire confidence. Organizations are confident in people they know have actually “done the work” and individuals are confident when they have the chance to “learn while doing” then see the validation that they finished the job successfully. With AI Vision Activity, Scaled Scoring, and Activity Group Scoring, organizations can now assess performance in realistic scenarios with greater accuracy, fostering improved skill mastery and confidence among learners."

