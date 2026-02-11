Skillable recognizes virtual IT lab and customer milestones, continuing growth in hands-on training and enablement

More than 1.7 million users benefited from a hands-on lab powered by Skillable in 2025, leading to over 10.6 million lab launches across the year.

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, February 11, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Skillable, the pioneer in performance-based learning and skill validation, continues to expand learners and organizations’ access to hands-on training with over 1.7 million learners training through labs in 2025. In December 2025, Skillable launched Skillable Marketplace, a curated catalog of lab experiences offered by leading technical training and cybersecurity providers including Comtech, EC-Council, Citrix and CyberWargames AI. This expansion and global impact has been recognized by G2 users, with Skillable achieving the virtual IT labs leader ranking for the 18th consecutive time, plus finalist shortlisting in The Learning Awards and Learning Excellence Awards.

Over 60 million lab launches supported

In 2025, over 10.6 million labs were launched, supporting over 1,700,000 learners globally as they built and validated skills in real-world, scenario-based environments using Skillable virtual IT labs. This brings the total number of lab launches on the Skillable platform to over 60 million since 2004.

Skillable’s customer recognition program hit new levels in 2025 with over 8,000 badges awarded to customers across the year celebrating major milestones such as the number of students reached, labs launched and classes delivered. The highest-level badges in each category included:

5,000 classes scheduled

50,000 students enrolled

1 million labs launched, achieved by two customers

1,000 classes delivered by a single instructor within the year

Skillable Marketplace expands access and customer monetization of virtual IT labs

The launch of Skillable Marketplace has expanded the ability for customers to monetize their training by giving individuals and teams access to purchase labs using a self-service checkout experience. For lab creators and training organizations, Skillable Marketplace introduces a new revenue channel where existing labs can be resold to a broader audience. By removing friction on both the buyer and seller side, Skillable Marketplace accelerates time to value for hands-on training while enabling software, technology and training organizations to monetize expertise and reach learners who may not otherwise have access to their labs.

“We are thrilled to work with Skillable to expand the reach of Comtech’s CyberStronger Labs,” said Daniel Gizinksi, President of Comtech’s Satellite & Space Communications Segment. “The combination of a powerful hands-on learning platform and CyberStronger’s advanced cybersecurity labs enables organizations and learners to gain practical, real-world skills in a seamless and scalable environment.”

Product releases to mirror real-world workflows and streamline admin

Three features were recently released, improving the experience for lab users, better mirroring their real-world environments while streamlining skills tagging for admins.

Lab users can now extend their desktop environment across multiple monitors, mirroring real-world work for applications that require or benefit from additional screen space. This enhancement improves productivity, focus and engagement by reducing the need to switch between windows.

With bulk skill tagging, administrators can now assign skills to multiple lab profiles at once through a single CSV upload. This makes it easier to perform large-scale updates and keep skills aligned with evolving frameworks.

Skillable also introduced a more intuitive editing experience for lab authors who wish to access some lab components, such as activities, links and AI-powered elements, quickly. These features are now accessible with a simple double click, reducing the time taken by lab authors to build and edit labs.

Ongoing industry and award recognition

Skillable’s innovation and market leadership were further recognized in 2025. G2 users rated Skillable as #1 in the virtual IT labs category as well as in the leader quadrant for the 18th consecutive time, with additional Leader rankings in the Technical Skills Development and Customer Education categories in the G2 Winter 2026 report.

Skillable was also named a finalist in The Learning Awards, Innovation in Learning Award – Platform category and, alongside customer Calix, in the Innovation in Learning Award – Programme category. Calix and Skillable were additionally named finalists in The Learning Excellence Awards.

Looking ahead

Sarah Noe-Danzl, Chief Marketing Officer at Skillable, said, “We’re entering the next phase of Skillable that’s rooted in the same thing that’s driven our growth so far: Listening closely to our customers and innovating alongside them. From Marketplace to product enhancements that reflect real-world workflows, we’re doubling down on performance-based experiences that mirror real-world work and continuing to remove friction everywhere training happens. Our goal is simple—simplify how customers reach and monetize learners and turn capability into impact at global scale.”

