ELM Construction Named Vestavia Hills' 'Best Remodeler' for Second Consecutive Year

ELM Construction Logo ELM Construction Wins Vestavia Hills' Best Remodeler for 2025

VESTAVIA HILLS, AL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ELM Construction has been recognized as the “Best Remodeler” in Vestavia Hills for the second year in a row, as voted by readers of Vestavia Hills Magazine. The annual Best of Vestavia awards highlight outstanding local businesses across a range of industries, reflecting both the quality of service and community trust. ELM Construction’s back-to-back recognition underscores its continued impact on the residential remodeling landscape in the greater Birmingham area.Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Vestavia Hills, ELM Construction operates as a design-build firm specializing in home remodeling, custom additions, and fire restoration. With deep local roots and a focus on collaboration and craftsmanship, the firm has developed a reputation for delivering results that are both structurally sound and thoughtfully designed. From kitchens and bathrooms to outdoor living spaces and full-scale renovations, each project reflects a commitment to functional beauty and long-term value.The “Best Remodeler” distinction is awarded through public nomination and voting conducted by Vestavia Hills Magazine, a publication known for spotlighting excellence in the community. Earning this recognition two years in a row positions ELM Construction as a trusted partner for homeowners seeking to enhance or restore their living spaces . The honor follows a string of notable industry accolades, including the 2023 NAHB Remodeler of the Year awarded to company founder and principal Elliott Pike.This recent award serves as a reflection of ELM Construction’s dedication to both process and outcome. The firm’s design-build approach ensures that architectural planning, construction, and project management are fully integrated, allowing for greater efficiency, cost control, and client transparency. Licensed and insured in the state of Alabama, ELM Construction also offers a two-year written warranty (double the industry standard,) further reinforcing its emphasis on accountability and quality assurance.Each member of the ELM Construction team brings a specialized skill set to the table. In-house designers, production leads, and estimators work in concert to turn homeowner visions into durable, livable results. The firm’s projects are distinguished not only by technical precision but also by thoughtful material selection, spatial flow, and respect for the character of the existing home. This attention to both form and function has resonated strongly with clients, as evidenced by consistent five-star reviews and repeat business from homeowners across Vestavia Hills, Mountain Brook, Hoover, and surrounding areas.Community involvement remains a key element of ELM Construction’s operational philosophy. From supporting local causes to participating in professional development within the Home Builders Association, the firm maintains an active presence in both civic and industry settings. This dual commitment to craft and community has contributed to its visibility and positive reputation throughout central Alabama.The recognition by Vestavia Hills Magazine is particularly meaningful given its grassroots nature. Unlike industry-specific awards judged by committees or trade associations, the Best of Vestavia title reflects direct input from local residents who have experienced the company’s work firsthand. This level of public endorsement adds a valuable layer of authenticity to the firm’s standing in the region.As the demand for high-quality residential remodeling continues to grow in the Birmingham area, firms like ELM Construction play a crucial role in maintaining the architectural integrity and livability of homes. With a proven track record and renewed community support, the company remains well-positioned to lead the local remodeling market in both volume and vision. For more information about ELM Construction’s services or to explore project galleries, visit www.elmbuilds.com or call (205) 273-2773. Office hours and showroom consultations are available by appointment.

