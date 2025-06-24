Miami-Based BI Group Provides Mid-Year Update on Their Three Brickell Developments

Parkside Season One Millux Place

BI Group is co-developers of Parkside, Millux Place and Season One – all of which are Kobi Karp-designed projects

Our organization has 30 years of experience with broad range of residential, commercial and industrial developments.” — Olzhas Ayazbayev, CEO of BI Group USA

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BI Group, Central Asia’s largest development group, which has established a substantive presence in South Florida, reports ongoing sales success at its three Brickell communities.The communities – Parkside, Millux Place and Season One – are being co-developed with Habitat Group, and all three have been designed by nationally acclaimed architect, Kobi Karp.Sales were concurrently launched at the end of 2024 for the three condo-hotel properties, all located within the rapidly expanding Brickell Financial District.“We are extremely pleased with the progress of our sales,” said Olzhas Ayazbayev, CEO of BI Group USA. “Our organization has 30 years of experience with broad range of residential, commercial and industrial developments.”BI Group is offering an extremely competitive commission structure for the realtor community, such as 7% at Parkside.The three boutique properties are a combined 366 units, with 50% of the total currently sold. Information on the three properties is as follows:Season One, a 21-story, 80-unit building located at 1200 SW 2nd Ave., Miami, FL. Remaining units start at $731,000 with an anticipated completion date of Q2 2028.Millux Place, a nine-story, 99-unit building located at 239 SW 12th St., Miami, FL. Remaining units start at $468,000, with an anticipated completion date of Q4 2027.Parkside, an eight-story, 187-unit building located at 1741 SW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL. Remaining units start at $490,000, with an anticipated completion of Q2 2027.“Our team is appreciative to have been selected to design all three projects,” said Kobi Karp, principal and founder of Kobi Karp Architecture. “I’ve had the opportunity to spend time with the BI team and I’ve no doubts that the success they have incurred in Asia and the Middle East will be realized in South Florida.”All three buildings offer their owners flexibility as it relates to its rental options. Each building consists of lodging units – which means that they are in the rental pool as if it were a hotel – and regular condo units for residents.The lodging units are Airbnb friendly, as they can be rented for as little as one evening. The maximum stay in the lodging units is six months, so ideal for corporate apartments.Owners may rent the condominium units, but there are a different set of guidelines for those residences.All three buildings use professional management and are heavily amenitized, including pools, pool decks and fitness centers, as well as a restaurant.“We want the renters of these units to experience the most positive of experiences, that is why we are a customer-centric organization” adds Ayazbayev. “We implement scoring mechanisms throughout all of our projects to ensure a positive customer journey as a complement to professional management.”###About BI Group USABI Group USA is the North American arm of BI Group, Central Asia’s largest developer, with more than 100,000 residences developed since its founding in 1995. Inclusive of construction, development and engineering capabilities, total professionalism and transparency are BI Group hallmarks. In the U.S., BI Group has three projects currently under construction in the Brickell Financial District of Miami, with additional locations for development soon to be announced.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.