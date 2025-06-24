Waev Launches All-New GEM HVAC Models

The addition of HVAC makes GEM an even more transformational solution for local fleets looking for efficient, safe & sustainable mobility options. GEM HVAC brings those benefits to even more fleets where in-cab climate comfort & control is important to their operations.

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Waev Inc., maker of the industry-leading GEM electric low-speed vehicle (LSV), today launches its new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) equipped models, bringing factory-installed heating, air conditioning (A/C) and defrost to the e2, e4, e6 and eL XD – further strengthening GEM’s position as the most comfortable LSV on the market.

The addition of HVAC makes GEM an even more transformational solution for local fleets looking for efficient, safe and sustainable mobility options. GEM HVAC brings those benefits to even more fleets where in-cab climate comfort and control is important to their operations.

“With the addition of HVAC, GEM becomes an even stronger alternative to cars, vans, and trucks – especially for fleet operators in more extreme climates,” said Keith Simon, CEO of Waev Inc. “We’re not just offering comfort; we’re delivering a street-legal, all-electric solution that’s better aligned with how people prefer to move around campuses, communities and work sites today.”

GEM HVAC System Specifications:

- Fully integrated roof-mounted A/C system

o 2,000W DC-powered A/C system

o Four cooling modes (Auto, Eco, Boost, Manual)

o Whisper-quiet operation – approx. 30% quieter than 110V RV units

o Professionally tested in extreme heat up to 127°F cooling cab 34°F below ambient temp

- In-cab heat through three in-dash vents

- Average power draw of only 20% of the battery on max setting for 4 hours

- Factory integration charges the system with the vehicle

- In-windshield defrost and integrated washer/wiper

- Removable hard doors with roll-up windows

A/C Powered by Dometic

Waev partnered with Dometic, a global leader in mobile climate solutions, to equip GEM with a powerful, fleet-proven A/C system. The same technology that has been trusted by millions of professional truck operators around the world for decades.

“Dometic is excited to partner with Waev in the fast-growing electric low-speed vehicle market with air conditioning now available in GEM HVAC models,” said Tim Hall, regional president for Dometic Land Vehicles Americas. “The sleek design of our 12V RTX AC system, paired with GEM’s factory-engineered integration, helps keep occupants cool while enjoying their vehicle.”

Proven with Fleet Operators

In addition to professional testing in extreme temperatures, Waev tested the GEM HVAC with fleet customers in Texas in commercial applications.

“We were highly satisfied with the results of our initial HVAC-equipped GEM testing and are excited to move forward with equipping our entire Texas fleet,” said Jesse Landry, co-founder of Ryde, one of the largest commercial transit operators in Texas. “The response from riders and our partners has been overwhelmingly positive.”

GEM already stands apart as the most comfortable LSV on the market – engineered from the ground up to deliver an unmatched passenger experience. GEM features premium bucket seats and forward-facing seating for up to six, with individual entry points ensuring easy access for every rider. A long wheelbase and refined suspension provide a smooth, stable ride, while the quiet, zero-emissions electric drivetrain eliminates engine noise for the riders. GEM is also designed with passengers of all sizes in mind, offering expansive leg and head room – even for riders up to 6'8" – with adjustable seat sliders and tilt steering for personalized comfort. Built-in seasonal flexibility includes removable hard doors, roll-up windows, and in-cab heating with windshield defrost, providing comfort in a variety of climates.

Whether commuting across campus or transporting guests through a resort, GEM sets the standard for comfort, convenience and clean mobility.

About Waev Inc.

Waev Inc. provides access to safe and dependable electric vehicles through the manufacturing, distribution and support of the GEM, Taylor-Dunn and Tiger product lines. Founded in 2021, Waev is redefining EVs to make life and work easier, more efficient and more enjoyable. This is driven by our commitment to sustainable, safe, future-focused solutions that lead to the adoption and advancement of electrification without compromising the job or purpose of the vehicle. Our collaborative and agile partnerships stem from these shared values and common pursuit to advance mobility.

GEM has been an established EV leader in the LSV space for 25 years. Taylor-Dunn has a rich 70-year legacy of providing tailored industrial vehicles. Tiger heavy-duty tow tractors have been towing cargo, baggage, parcel, and other equipment for ground support applications since 1981. All vehicles are engineered and produced at the Waev headquarters and manufacturing center of excellence in Southern California. Visit us at waevinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Waev Inc.

