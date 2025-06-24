Finding for Recovery of $10,666.72 Issued Against Former Big Walnut Schools Treasurer over Salary Overpayment

COLUMBUS — A finding for recovery of $10,666.72 was issued Tuesday against a former treasurer for Big Walnut Local Schools, who was overpaid for his time at the district.

The finding against Darren Jenkins was included in an audit of the Delaware County district’s finances from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.

The full report is available online at ohioauditor.gov/auditsearch/search.aspx.

Jenkins was contracted to serve as treasurer for the 2023/2024 school year at a salary of $128,000. However, he was paid at an elevated rate during the periods he was working and eventually went on unpaid leave, resulting in the overpayment.

Jenkins and his bonding company are jointly and severally liable for the finding.

