Eastern Cape on latest provincial government disaster management efforts

The Eastern Cape Provincial Government is providing an update on the ongoing search and recovery efforts following the recent floods in the province. As of today, 23 June 2025, a total of 95 bodies have been recovered across various districts. This includes two bodies of teenage males discovered yesterday afternoon.

Out of the recovered bodies, 86 have been identified and collected by their families, and processes are underway for the identification of the remaining bodies.

Burial support

The provincial government is coordinating the provision of burial support for the victims of the disaster. This includes the storage of the body, burial services, and transportation of the human remains to the area identified by the family for burial. The provision of this support has been made possible through support from AVBOB, and government is also in engagement with other funeral parlours to mobilise support in line with the needs of each family.

Government has provided support for 26 deceased persons that were buried from Thursday up to this weekend. In addition to the burial services, the government has provided the following support to the bereaved families:

South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) extended Social Relief of Distress (SRD), which includes financial support towards funeral preparations.

Grocery hampers donated by Interlink Express.

Department of Education has provided financial support of R5 000 per deceased learner.

Various local municipalities are assisting with grave preparation where required.

Home Affairs emergency and mobile services for bereaved and displaced families.

The Department of Home Affairs has deployed three mobile offices each in Butterworth and Mthatha. Through this intervention, 311 individuals in Mthatha and 145 in Butterworth are being assisted to replace their birth certificates and IDs that were lost as a result of the disaster. All six mobile offices will remain on site this week to continue supporting survivors as they rebuild their lives.

Search and recovery efforts

The integrated search and recovery teams were in the past week boosted by the presence of the South African Defence Force members, who continued with the search, working tirelessly to locate and recover any possible remaining bodies. From today, the search and recovery teams will be joined by a team deployed from the North West Provincial Government, increasing the number of teams to four.

The provincial government, on behalf of the people of the Eastern Cape, has welcomed the support of government institutions and non-governmental organisations who have been part of rescue and recovery efforts, including the provision of humanitarian support.

Eastern Cape Acting Premier Mlungisi Mvoko has also acknowledged the role played by ordinary citizens for continuously cooperating with authorities and providing necessary assistance during this challenging time.

The provincial government is committed to speeding up efforts to ensure that affected communities are supported to rebuild their lives.

Enquiries:

Khuselwa Rantjie

Spokesperson

Cell: 081 028 8841

E-mail: khuselwa.rantjie@ecotp.gov.za

