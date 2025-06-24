Global Business Pages Expands Worldwide After Listing Over 30 Million U.S. Businesses

With two decades of experience and trust in the U.S., Global Business Pages now invites businesses worldwide to list for only $1.30/year

RICHMOND, VA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After successfully listing over 30 million businesses in the United States since 2002, Global Business Pages (GBP) is now opening its doors to the rest of the world—empowering entrepreneurs, small businesses, and local companies to be discovered globally for just $1.30 per year.Global Business Pages provides a streamlined, low-cost business directory where any verified business, no matter how small or where it’s located, can create an online listing in just minutes.“We’ve spent the last 20 years helping millions of U.S. businesses gain visibility and trust online,” says Mr. Vincent, founder of Global Business Pages. “Now, we’re taking everything we’ve learned to the world—to help every entrepreneur get discovered.”A Proven Model, Now GlobalWith roots in the United States and a trusted database of over 30 million listings, Global Business Pages offers:A searchable international directory Business profiles sorted by industry and regionEasy access for consumers, partners, and global buyersNow available to businesses in Africa, Asia, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East, GBP ensures no business is left behind."Visibility should not be a privilege; it should be a right,” adds Mr. Vincent. “$1.30 a year means anyone, anywhere, can afford to be found.”Where to List Your BusinessBusinesses can sign up at www.globalbusinesspages.com in under 5 minutes.Partner With UsGlobal Business Pages is seeking partnerships with chambers of commerce, NGOs, government development agencies, and local business groups to promote affordable global access to digital visibility.Contact: contact@globalbusinesspages.comAbout Global Business PagesFounded in 2002, Global Business Pages has listed over 30 million U.S. businesses and is now scaling globally with the goal of connecting 100 million businesses worldwide through low-cost, accessible online listings. The platform supports small business growth through digital inclusion and affordable discovery.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.