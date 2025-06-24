New Book by Dr. Evette Rose Offers a Transformational Guide to Restoring Emotional Well-Being

Restoring the Emotional Body

Discover how unresolved emotions impact your health—and how to safely reconnect, release, and heal.

LUZERNE, COLORADO, SWITZERLAND, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Evette Rose Launches Restoring the Emotional Body, a Groundbreaking Guide to Emotional Healing

An Empowering Resource for Reconnecting With Suppressed Emotions and Enhancing Physical and Mental Health

Internationally respected trauma specialist and author Dr. Evette Rose is proud to release her latest work, Restoring the Emotional Body – A Practical Guide to Feeling Again. This transformative book addresses a core issue at the root of physical and emotional suffering: the disconnection from our true feelings.

Based on her experience working with over 7,000 clients, Dr. Rose has uncovered one undeniable truth—unresolved emotions are often at the root of chronic health conditions, anxiety, and pain. In this accessible and insightful guide, she provides readers with practical tools to safely reconnect with their emotional selves and begin the process of deep healing.

“Our emotional body is not something to be feared—it’s where the truth lives,” says Dr. Rose. “When we restore that connection, we also restore our vitality, clarity, and well-being.”

Restoring the Emotional Body is filled with case studies, exercises, and techniques that guide readers through:

Understanding how emotions affect physical and mental health

Releasing long-held emotional suppression

Reconnecting with intuition and the nervous system

Creating long-term patterns of emotional balance

Perfect for anyone experiencing burnout, emotional numbness, anxiety, or chronic pain, this book offers a roadmap to healing from within.



About the Author

Dr. Evette Rose is a trauma specialist, international speaker, and author of multiple books on emotional and energetic healing. With over 7,000 client sessions and a global audience, her work focuses on the connection between emotional trauma and physical ailments. She is also the founder of Metaphysical Anatomy, a powerful modality for releasing trauma without re-experiencing it. Learn more at: www.metaphysicalanatomy.com



Book Details

Title: Restoring the Emotional Body – A Practical Guide to Feeling Again

Author: Dr. Evette Rose

Genre: Non-fiction / Personal Development / Emotional Healing

Formats: Paperback, eBook

Available in: USA & UK · Featured on: CraveBooks.com

