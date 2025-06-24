Three New Instant Games Hit Retailers July 1

Sizzlin’ Summer Cash Bonus Promotion Holds Next Drawing July 2

JACKSON, MISS. — The Mississippi Lottery is kicking off July with the debut of three new scratch-off games, offering top prizes up to $200,000. Available starting Tuesday, July 1, the new lineup includes a mix of classic gameplay and prize-packed features:

$2 – $25,000 Mad Money

This $2 ticket features a classic number match style with an automatic MONEY BAG win symbol or a 2x symbol to double your prize. Top prize: $25,000.

$5 – 5X The Cash

Back by popular demand, this follow-up to the holiday hit “5X the Joy” includes vibrant Infinity Instants™ Color Play. Players scratch all 15 play spots to find GOLD BARS for an instant win, a MONEY SACK to multiply your winnings by five, or a PIGGY BANK to win all 15 prizes. Top prize: $100,000.

$10 – Triple Red 777

This bold $10 ticket offers multiple ways to multiply your winnings. Reveal a 7 to win the prize shown, 77 multiply your winnings by five, or 777 for multiply your winnings by 10. A BONUS feature gives players the chance to win instantly by revealing a DOLLAR BILL symbol. Top prize: $200,000.

Players must be 21 or older to purchase or play. For complete game details, odds, and where to buy, visit www.mslottery.com.

Sizzlin’ Summer Cash Bonus Promotion

The Mississippi Lottery’s Sizzlin’ Summer Cash Bonus Promotion is bringing the heat this summer, with 24 winners already awarded nearly $100,000 in cash and prizes since the first drawing on May 21. The next drawing is set for Wednesday, July 2. Players can enter any non-winning tickets from the eligible HOT GAMES – $2 Heat Stroke, $5 Blazing Hot Bucks, and $10 Red Hot Cash – into the promotion for a chance to win cash prizes ranging from $500 to $25,000. To learn more or to enter, visit www.mslottery.com and click the Bonus Promos tab.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $326 million with an estimated cash value of $145.7 million. Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot is an estimated $140 million with an estimated cash value of $63 million while Lotto America’s jackpot is an estimated $2.35 million with an estimated cash value of $1.05 million. Tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 jackpot is an estimated $176,000.