Eleport chooses AMPECO to elevate EV driver experience in Central and Eastern Europe

Eleport, one of the leading electric vehicles (EV) public charging service providers in Central and Eastern Europe, has announced a strategic partnership with AMPECO, a global EV charging software provider. This partnership marks a significant step in Eleport's mission to deliver a seamless and standardised EV charging experience across the region - underpinned by a new mobile app and back-end platform designed for the needs of today's EV drivers.

Eleport operates a rapidly expanding charging network that spans Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland, with several new markets set to launch throughout 2025 and continuing into 2026 and beyond. The new Eleport customer-facing mobile app, provided by AMPECO, will begin rolling out in stages starting in summer 2025 in Croatia — Eleport’s newest market — and will continue to expand across the region thereafter.

The mobile app introduces a range of long-awaited features requested by Eleport’s customers, including a refreshed interface, smarter search filters, clearer session summaries, faster payments, support for multiple user accounts, and flexible pricing options. This initial rollout delivers key upgrades, with more to follow. With AMPECO’s ongoing platform updates, users can expect regular feature enhancements and new functionality to be added over time.

Behind the scenes, the partnership with AMPECO also brings a major leap in how Eleport manages its network, consolidating technology across countries into one powerful, future-ready platform. This will make it easier to maintain quality, roll out new features faster, and deliver a consistent experience no matter where drivers plug in.

“Until now, rapid expansion across Central and Eastern Europe came with a trade-off — each new market often brought along its own systems and processes,” said Jakub Miler, CEO of Eleport.

“Moving to the AMPECO platform is a major step forward for Eleport. It enables us to deliver the same seamless charging experience in every country where we operate — from the Baltic Sea to the Adriatic Sea. With a single app and unified platform, EV drivers can now travel across borders with ease, knowing they’ll get the same reliable, user-friendly service wherever they are,” Jakub Miler added.

This unified platform lays the foundation for a truly regional service — one where a single app enables travel from the Baltic Sea to the Adriatic Sea without friction. EV drivers can already plan their journeys from Estonia to Croatia using one app, one account, and one streamlined charging journey.

As part of this evolution, Eleport is also accelerating the rollout of its charging infrastructure. Initial sites in Croatia are already complete, and the company is preparing to open its largest hub to date in Zadar, with capacity for 12 EVs to charge simultaneously. Slovenia is next on the roadmap, with further expansion already in motion in Slovakia, Czechia, and Austria. Strong partnerships with property owners and local stakeholders have been secured, laying the groundwork for significant growth throughout the region.

The AMPECO platform will serve as the technological backbone of Eleport's ambitious regional expansion strategy. It will enable seamless integration of new markets while maintaining consistent service quality across the entire network.

"We are thrilled to partner with Eleport as they transform the EV charging landscape across Central and Eastern Europe," said Orlin Radev, CEO of AMPECO. "Our platform is designed to provide the scalable, unified technology foundation companies like Eleport need to deliver consistent experiences across multiple countries while adapting to local market requirements. Together, we're creating a borderless charging experience that will accelerate EV adoption throughout the region."

About Eleport

Eleport is one of the fastest-growing public EV charging providers in Central and Eastern Europe. Founded in Estonia in 2016, the company currently operates across Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland, with its first locations in Croatia and Slovenia set to open soon. Over the coming years, it plans to expand further across the region, with a long-term goal of installing more than 100,000 public charging points by 2030. This ambitious vision positions the company to become the leading EV charging operator in Central and Eastern Europe. ￼

Additional information: https://eleport.com

About AMPECO

AMPECO enables large-scale EV charging providers to launch and scale their business operations under their brand. The company offers a white-label and hardware-agnostic EV charging management platform to cover all EV charging business cases. It has a comprehensive out-of-the-box feature set that allows quick go-to-market while providing unmatched flexibility and extensibility via API to enable businesses to build their differentiators. AMPECO supports more than 170 charging network operators in over 65 countries. It has been globally recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Financial Times, Forbes, Deloitte, and PwC for its technological product innovation and strategic business development.

Additional information: https://www.ampeco.com/

