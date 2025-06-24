SIGEP Asia returns with speciality segments, immersive programming and Singapore National Coffee Championship

SIGEP Asia, Specialty Food & Drinks Asia and Speciality Coffee & Tea Asia Competitors at Singapore National Coffee Championship 2024 Judges at Singapore National Coffee Championship 2024 SIGEP Asia 2024 Singapore National Coffee Championship 2024

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ● SIGEP Asia , Speciality Food & Drinks Asia and Speciality Coffee & Tea Asia 2025, co-located with the 6th edition of Restaurant Asia , will gather and inspire the best industry players and decision-makers across the entire F&B and foodservice supply chains● Prioritising high-impact programming, the event extends beyond traditional trade booths, featuring dozens of fringe activities such as themed lounges, bar takeovers, live demos and masterclasses● These include an interactive edible art installation by Singaporean chocolatier Janice Wong, live demos by Michelin Starred Chefs and Italian MasterChef Winner Tiziana Stefanelli, and exciting competitions such as the Singapore National Coffee Championship 2025, and the Panettone World Cup – Asian Selections● A dedicated pavilion for Nightlife & Entertainment will debut this year, featuring local bar collectives, live cocktail action, entertainment and brand showcasesSingapore’s most-anticipated trade event for the gelato, pastry, bakery, coffee, tea, pizza, chocolate, foodservice and nightlife sectors, SIGEP Asia, returns to Sands Expo & Convention Centre from 16 to 18 July 2025. Spanning three halls across 10,000sqm, this event is co-located with Restaurant Asia, Speciality Food & Drinks Asia (SFDA) and Speciality Coffee & Tea Asia (SCTA), and will bring together F&B owners, distributors, artisans, chefs, restaurateurs and innovators from across Southeast Asia and beyond for curated experiences and strategic networking opportunities.Organised by IEG Asia, SIGEP Asia and its co-located events SFDA, SCTA and Restaurant Asia are expected to host 12,000 trade visitors and buyers. SIGEP Asia is the Southeast Asian extension of the world-renowned SIGEP WORLD trade show originating from Rimini, Italy 47 years ago. Following a highly successful edition last year which attracted over 11,000 visitors, conference delegates and attendees, SIGEP Asia will feature an expanded lineup of curated zones, live showcases and immersive networking experiences tailored for foodservice professionals, distributors and retail operators in the region.“Joining SIGEP Asia 2025 are some of the most passionate creators and experts in gelato, pastry, bakery, pizza, speciality food, beverages, coffee and tea, and together we seek to elevate South East Asia’s vibrant culinary scene to new heights. We’re especially excited to go beyond the norm and reimagine industry gatherings by being a dynamic, immersive platform with world-class competitions, live demos and masterclasses, and themed experiences,” said Ilaria Cicero, Chief Executive Officer of IEG Asia.Over 350 brands & exhibitors from more than 30 countriesSIGEP Asia, SFDA and SCTA 2025 feature a diverse range of exhibitors, from local artisanal businesses to renowned global brands, including Cheerful Goat, Ecolab, Boncafe International, Santino Coffee, Ecopack S.p.a, SoluM Singapore, MILKLAB, Coconut&Co, and many more. Major exhibitors, spanning foodservice, equipment and artisan ingredients, such as Gan Teck Kar, Universal Steel Industries, Carpigiani, Fabbri 1905 S.p.A., Aromitalia, Novacart, Leagel, FRA.GI Srls, Il Granaio delle Idee and Nip Food will also be present.Uniquely curated zones and themed experiencesAn immersive experience awaits all attendees – from Janice Wong's Edible Chocolate Wall at the Chocolate Pavilion to the latest tech innovations at the Technology & Innovation Pavilion (TIP), the vibrant Nightlife & Entertainment Pavilion featuring themed bars by local collectives, and food delights from around the world at the international pavilions.● Spotlight on the world of chocolate: Partake in a global celebration of cacao, featuring artisanal producers from Singapore, Peru, Thailand, Italy and Japan. At the Chocolate Pavilion, award-winning pastry Chef and SIGEP Brand Ambassador Janice Wong will present a striking 9-metre edible art installation at SIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia 2025, created in collaboration with Valrhona. Inspired by her signature approach to transforming chocolate into immersive art, the wall features hundreds of handcrafted bonbons made with premium single-origin chocolate.At the heart of the display are two signature creations:● Madagascar Sunrise – A vibrant blend of passionfruit, vanilla and hazelnut featuring Valrhona OQO 73%. This single-origin chocolate from Madagascar delivers a unique experience, with crunchy cocoa bean pieces that evoke ancient cocoa roots. It offers a raw texture and unfolds with bright acidic notes, followed by warm roasted cocoa flavours.● Brazilian Café Culture – A creamy tribute to Brazil’s coffee heritage, featuring Valrhona Hukambi 53%, coffee, Valrhona Dulcey 35% and toasted coconut. Hukambi, a single-origin from Brazil, offers cocoa-rich, bitter and biscuity notes. Dulcey adds caramelised milk and toasted shortbread aromas, evoking childhood memories. Coffee and toasted coconut enhance the blend with rich flavours and textures.Each bonbon acts as a “pixel” in a living artwork that evolves as guests can taste and interact with it — an ever-changing fusion of flavour and visual storytelling. This installation celebrates both culinary craftsmanship and artistic innovation, making it one of the must-see highlights of the show.Janice Wong will also present culinary demos on the Demo Stage on 17th and 18th July, featuring chocolate flavours and bean-to-bar creations."As an artist and chef, I believe deeply in the power of food to inspire. SIGEP Asia provides a unique platform to share that creativity with the region," says Janice Wong, award-winning pastry chef and SIGEP Brand Ambassador. "To bring this vision to life through a chocolate wall art installation viewed by thousands is truly a dream. But more importantly, what SIGEP does so well is highlight the narrative of the pastry world — showcasing new techniques, technologies, and innovations. I’m sure it’s going to be an exciting and inspiring show."● The latest Foodtech innovations in action: The Tech & Innovation Pavilion (TIP), co-organised with Conectere Pte. Ltd., returns with a robust showcase of cutting-edge tools, from robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Internet of Things (IoT) solutions. The new Sandbox Area will showcase next-gen sustainability and digital transformation solutions. Visitors will be able to explore hands-on applications of emerging technologies, from AI-based kitchen tools to waste-reduction systems, and even a plasma flame exhibit by Egnite.● Tastes and innovations of the world: Visitors can also look forward to a showcase of rich culinary and cultural heritage at International Pavilions, where exhibitors from Japan, China, India, Italy and other European countries present country-specific innovations and offerings.Explore the Japanese pavilion with speciality exhibitors, including the Yamaguchi Industrial Promotion Foundation; the Italian Trade Agency Collettiva featuring key brands like Bussy, TLM, Spinel, Labcaffe, Packint Chocolate Machines, Officine Meccaniche Murialdo, Locatelli Saline Di Volterra, Battocchio, Torronalba and DF Italia, as well as other Italian companies such as Leagel, Fabbri, Carpigiani, Aromitalia, Novacart and IceTeam at Universal Steel Industries. In addition, explore offerings from China’s leading F&B manufacturers offering equipment and high-quality, cost-efficient solutions.● Leading a new wave of tea appreciation: Visitors can explore the world of speciality tea at the Tea Pavilion, with exhibitors such as the Taiwan Tea Creative Industries Association (TTCIA), Taiwan’s Dancing Tea and Kien Yu Company, Vietnam’s Cat Nghi Tea Manufacturing, the USA’s Revolution Tea, among many others.Thrilling competitions for coffee-making and panettone-baking excellence● Singapore National Coffee Championship 2025: The Singapore National Coffee Championship (SNCC), organised by the Singapore Coffee Association (SCA), will return with four exciting categories: the Singapore National Barista Championship, Singapore National Brewers Cup (sponsored by TIMEMORE), Singapore National Latte Art Championship, and Singapore Cup Tasters Competition. The various competitions aim to spotlight the craftsmanship, creativity and passion across the different aspects in the world of coffee, with winners from each category set to represent Singapore at the World Coffee Championships 2026.“We’re excited to support a show that blends regional relevance with a global mindset, as it’s an important opportunity for the coffee and cafe industry to see what’s next in speciality, sustainability and retail innovation. The return of the annual Singapore National Coffee Championship also marks a proud moment for our community, and we look forward to seeing local baristas not only raise the bar at home, but also represent our nation with passion on the world stage,” says Victor Mah, President of the Singapore Coffee Association.● Panettone World Cup – Asian Selections: Originating from Italy, the panettone is recognised globally among the pastry scene as an artisanal masterpiece and a difficult-to-master traditional Italian Christmas treat. Master baker Giuseppe Piffaretti will be bringing the Panettone World Cup to Asia for the first time, with regional selections held at SIGEP Asia. Top competitors will move on to the 2026 finals in Milan.Fostering strategic alliances through insightful dialogues and partnerships● SCA will be organising its Coffee Industry Ambassador Luncheon, bringing together representatives from the ASEAN Coffee Federation (ACF), ASEAN Coffee Institute, ambassadors from coffee-producing countries, and key industry players. This year’s luncheon will focus on the introduction of the newly launched ACF Coffee Appreciation Protocol (ACAP), and key industry developments within Singapore and the region.● The International Food & Beverage Association (IFBA) will host its second Asia-focused roundtable, uniting F&B stakeholders to explore resilient sourcing strategies, emerging consumer trends in Asia, and new models for regional collaboration. Welcoming delegates from China, the roundtable will also cover China’s Belt & Road initiative that aims to globalise businesses across industries – including F&B, foodservice and hospitality.● IEG Asia has also secured an exclusive three-year partnership with the Airline Catering Association (ACA) based in Belgium, opening new opportunities for suppliers to connect with in-flight dining decision-makers. This is the first time the ACA is participating in an Asian F&B trade show, and they will be sending a 15-member delegation to the event. This collaboration brings to the event professionals who represent 64% of the global airline catering industry, collectively responsible for serving up to 4.7 million in-flight meals daily, opening direct access to a highly influential and specialised buyer segment.● There will be a spotlight on youth and education as students from the Institute of Technical Education’s (ITE) Culinary Institute, AT-Sunrice GlobalChef Academy and Beacon International College will engage exhibitors onsite and offer fresh perspectives to industry professionals.Other fringe events and activitiesThe SIGEP Asia 2025 experience is designed to extend beyond having traditional trade booths. Other fringe events and activities include hosted business-matching sessions at themed lounges; Chef demos for pasta, pastry, gelato and chocolate; tea ceremonies; bar takeovers; and cultural activations.The 2025 lineup includes:● Culinary cultural exchanges: Celebrating Italy and Singapore’s 60th anniversary of bilateral trade, Singapore Chefs’ Association’s Edward Siew will showcase an east-meets-west creation: a “Singapore’s Chicken Rice” Risotto, while Michelin-starred chef Daniele Sperindio will bring Italian flair to a local favourite with From Singapore with Love, Granita “Kachang” – an Italian twist on Singapore’s beloved Ice Kachang.Executive Chef Alessio Pirozzi will also showcase the signature Traditional Italian Tortellini from Torno Subito by Massimo Bottura.● Culinary get-togethers and tastings: Italian MasterChef winner Tiziana Stefanelli will be hosting an Italian Aperitivo featuring Mottra caviar, renowned for its exceptional quality, alongside wine pairing by Angra Wine & Spirit.● Franchise opportunities: MrBeast Burger launches in Singapore, with X-Inc Group holding the master franchise for the region. Businesses can attend a demo and tasting to explore how tapping into the buzz around the MrBeast brand can enhance their offerings and menus.● Coffee-brewing demos: Boncafé will conduct coffee-brewing demos, sharing insights on the ideal water for brewing utilising their Best Water Technology.● Chocolate masterclasses and demos: For seasoned chocolatiers and dessert professionals looking to sharpen their craft, local artisan Chef Janice Wong will lead a tasting session on the diverse profiles of cocoa, followed by a demo and sampling of Singapore Origin bean-to-bar chocolate.Blend business and leisure with SIGEP’s Xperience ProgrammeSIGEP Asia offers attendees an experience unlike any other, blending business and leisure (bleisure), with the Visitor Xperience Programme. Trade visitors enjoy exclusive hotel and airfare deals, airfare discounts and attraction passes for brands such as Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Mandai Wildlife Reserve, Gardens by the Bay and Marina Bay Sands – ensuring a fulfilling trip in Singapore.Attendees will also receive exclusive dining privileges at some of Singapore’s top culinary destinations — including Cedric Grolet Singapore, Garibaldi, AMI Patisserie, Tess Bar, Baia, and more. Other participating outlets within Marina Bay Sands include Gordon Ramsay’s Bread Street Kitchen, LAVO Singapore, Mott 32, Maison Boulud and Spago, all of which will extend special offers.Connect with top-level decision makers with BuyerXBuyerX, the event’s hosted buyer programme, provides a platform for businesses to explore partnerships, collaborations and expansions with authentic hosted buyers – powered by an industry database and market research. This year, more than 100 high-level C-suite executives and purchasers from ASEAN, APAC and the Middle East will be invited to Singapore. To maximise the value of their visit, hosted buyers will have the opportunity to connect directly with exhibitors and association leaders at the exclusive networking reception (invite only) on 17 July, held at the MONTI restaurant.Well supported by partners and valued sponsorsSIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia 2025 is proudly supported by a host of partners and sponsors – a testament to its international business appeal.Supporting the event as the Platinum Sponsor is NPE Print, showcasing hyper-realistic, high-quality wallpaper prints that transform spaces and elevate ambience with immersive visuals. The Gold Sponsor is Network for Electronic Transfers (NETS), which will showcase next-generation digital payment solutions tailored for F&B businesses. On the first day of the event (16 July), NETS will be hosting an exclusive (invite-only) Aperitivo networking session from 4pm to 6pm at the NETS VIP Lounge.Key strategic partners include the Airline Catering Association (ACA), Association of Catering Professionals Singapore (ACAPS), Hospitality Alliance Singapore (HAS), International Food & Beverage Association (IFBA), Singapore Association of Food Equipment Manufacturers & Suppliers (SAFEMS), Singapore Nightlife Business Association (SNBA), among others. Other partners include Boncafé, F&N Foods, ride-hailing platform TADA, and premium French chocolate manufacturer Valrhona, among many others.To visit SIGEP Asia, Restaurant Asia, SFDA and SCTA, register here ###About SIGEP Asia & Restaurant AsiaSIGEP Asia & Restaurant Asia is Southeast Asia’s premier tradeshow dedicated to the foodservice, hospitality, and F&B industries. As a highly curated, industry-focused event, the show goes beyond traditional exhibitions with a proactive approach that promotes exhibitors to the industry, providing targeted visibility, tailored support, and enhanced opportunities to connect with relevant buyers, media, and key decision-makers.The event’s niche focus and intimate setting allow for deeper engagement and stronger connections with industry professionals, ensuring that products and services stand out amidst competition.About IEG AsiaFollowing the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) and the Singapore Tourism Board, IEG has established IEG Asia Pte Ltd in Singapore. This continues IEG’s development plan in Southeast Asia as an entirely owned subsidiary with acquired trade events Restaurant Asia and International Coffee & Tea Asia series, Speciality Food & Drinks Asia, Speciality Coffee & Tea Asia, Food2Go, and the Singapore International Jewelry Expo series.This extends IEG’s expansion strategy into Southeast Asia, fostering a virtuous circle that will strengthen global businesses and facilitate further expansion.For more information, visit: www.iegexpo.it

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.