Cali by Florian Seidl Wins Platinum in A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards

Cali

Innovative Drinking Glass Collection Crafted from Borosilicate Glass Receives Top Honor in Prestigious Design Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of kitchenware design, has announced Cali by Florian Seidl as a Platinum winner in the Bakeware, Tableware, Drinkware, and Cookware Design category. This prestigious accolade underscores the exceptional design and innovation of the Cali drinking glass collection, which showcases the unique properties of borosilicate glass to create a captivating and functional product.Cali's recognition in the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards holds significant relevance for the industry and consumers alike. The collection's stackable design and modular approach align with the growing demand for space-efficient and versatile kitchenware solutions. By exploring the formal possibilities of borosilicate glass, Cali pushes the boundaries of traditional drinkware design, offering a fresh perspective that resonates with contemporary tastes and needs.The Cali glassware series stands out for its elegant and modular design, featuring three different sizes that seamlessly stack together. Crafted from borosilicate glass, the collection harnesses the material's unique properties to create a mesmerizing interplay of reflection and perception. The main body of each glass appears to float effortlessly above the delicate yet stable base, evoking a sense of lightness and sophistication. The carefully considered shapes merge Officina Endorfino's existing form language with a subtle echo of a graceful chalice, resulting in a harmonious and distinctive aesthetic.This prestigious recognition from the A' Kitchenware and Horeca Awards serves as a testament to Florian Seidl's commitment to innovation and excellence in kitchenware design. The accolade is expected to inspire future projects and collaborations, as Seidl continues to push the boundaries of material exploration and functional aesthetics. The award also motivates the designer and his team to further refine their craft and contribute to the advancement of the kitchenware industry as a whole.Cali was designed by Florian Seidl, an Austrian designer with extensive experience in various industries, including automotive and product design. Seidl's multidisciplinary background and strong sense of brand identity have been instrumental in shaping the unique character and visual impact of the Cali collection.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Cali glassware series by visiting the dedicated page on the A' Design Awards website:About Florian SeidlFlorian Seidl is an Austrian designer with several years of professional experience. Currently, he works as Lavazza's design manager at the Innovation Center in Turin and teaches at the Scuola Politecnica di Design (SPD) in Milan. Seidl has contributed to the successful development of the Fiat 500 range and has worked on various projects for KTM and other non-automotive brands. His design approach is characterized by a strong sense of brand identity and a holistic view of each project.About Officina EndorfinoOfficina Endorfino is a creative playground that serves as a workspace, design laboratory, and studio for curiosity, experiments, and special projects. The company fosters an environment that encourages exploration and innovation, providing a platform for designers like Florian Seidl to push the boundaries of kitchenware design and create products that blend functionality with artistic expression.About Platinum A' Design AwardThe Platinum A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that demonstrate exceptional innovation, creativity, and societal impact within their respective categories. Recipients of this award are celebrated for their role in shaping the aesthetics and trends of our time, contributing to the advancement of art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry leaders, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria, ensuring that only the most outstanding and impactful designs receive this distinguished honor.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international and juried design competition that recognizes and promotes superior products and projects across all industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. The competition's ultimate aim is to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop pioneering solutions that positively impact the global community. By showcasing these remarkable achievements on an international stage, the A' Design Award inspires a cycle of innovation and advancement in the field of kitchenware design and beyond. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.