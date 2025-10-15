Ce5x Series by Inspur Computer Technology Co., Ltd. Wins Gold in A' Computer Industry Awards

Ce5x Series

Inspur Computer Technology Co., Ltd.'s Ce5x Series Microcomputer Recognized for Design Excellence by Prestigious A' Design Award Competition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of computer design, has announced Inspur Computer Technology Co., Ltd. as a winner in the Computers and Peripheral Devices Design category for their exceptional work, the Ce5x Series microcomputer. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Ce5x Series within the computer industry and underscores Inspur Computer Technology Co., Ltd.'s commitment to innovation and design excellence.The Ce5x Series microcomputer's award-winning design aligns with current trends in the computer industry, addressing the growing demand for highly customizable, easy-to-maintain, and high-performance commercial desktop computers. By introducing innovative features such as detachable input and output panels, a highly scalable motherboard, an energy-efficient cooling system, and tool-free assembly, the Ce5x Series offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, advancing computer design standards and practices.The Ce5x Series stands out in the market with its advanced functionality and commitment to sustainability. The detachable input and output panels can be customized with diverse patterns and port configurations, while the scalable motherboard allows for compatibility with various hardware setups and easy port reconfiguration. These features maximize customization freedom in storage and performance options, reducing the need for repeated mold-making and associated costs. Additionally, the use of post-consumer recycled ABS for its housing reflects Inspur Computer Technology Co., Ltd.'s dedication to environmental responsibility.This recognition from the A' Design Award serves as motivation for Inspur Computer Technology Co., Ltd.'s team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. The award-winning Ce5x Series is expected to inspire further advancements in computer design, fostering a culture of creativity and problem-solving within the company and the industry as a whole.The Ce5x Series was designed by a talented team at Inspur Computer Technology Co., Ltd., including Changqiang Zhou, Jinxing Zhang, Wenfang Li, Yaoyang Liu, and Zhenhui Shao, who each contributed their expertise to the project's success.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Ce5x Series microcomputer at:About Inspur Computer Technology Co., Ltd.Inspur Computer Technology Co., Ltd. is a technology enterprise engaged in the research and development of information technology products and production program design and implementation services. With profound technology accumulation and a comprehensive product system, Inspur Computer Technology Co., Ltd. possesses high-quality product and service capabilities, strong technology research and development capabilities, and perfect ecological adaptation test conditions. The company develops dozens of new projects every year, obtains more than 1,000 technical patents, and launches a new generation of innovative information technology products, providing full-stack solutions from terminal to server to cloud platform. Inspur Computer Technology Co., Ltd. is based in China.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award is granted to designs that demonstrate a high level of innovation and significant impact on their intended audience. Recognized as a major achievement by the A' Design Awards, these designs are characterized by their visionary approach and the exceptional skill of their creators. Winners are selected based on rigorous criteria, including innovative conceptualization, advanced functionality, user interface excellence, aesthetic appeal, ergonomic design, environmental sustainability, technological advancement, scalability and adaptability, efficient performance, security measures, software-hardware integration, cost-effective production, market potential, social impact, cultural relevance, ease of maintenance, durability and longevity, inclusive design, adherence to standards, and brand identity enhancement.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. The competition employs a rigorous blind peer-review process, with entries evaluated by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics based on pre-established criteria. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award inspires and drives the cycle of innovation. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://computer-awards.com

