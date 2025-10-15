Tresound Mini by Yong Cao and Jianfeng Lv Wins Gold in A' Audio Equipment Awards

Tresound Mini

Innovative Desktop Bluetooth Speaker Earns Prestigious A' Design Award Recognition

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of audio products design, has announced Tresound Mini by Yong Cao and Jianfeng Lv as the Gold winner in the Audio and Sound Equipment Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of Tresound Mini's innovative design within the audio products industry.Tresound Mini's award-winning design showcases its relevance to current trends and needs in the audio products market. By integrating touch operation, switch, and status indication into a compact, aesthetically pleasing form, Tresound Mini aligns with industry standards while offering practical benefits to users, such as enhanced functionality and ease of use.The desktop Bluetooth speaker stands out with its unique combination of features, including a 360-degree surround sound range, TWS pairing for left and right channel stereo, and an all-metal body with CNC processing and secondary oxidation. These elements contribute to Tresound Mini's immersive audio experience and stylish appearance, setting it apart in the market based on its merits and functionality.Receiving the A' Audio and Sound Equipment Design Award serves as motivation for Yong Cao and Jianfeng Lv to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition may foster further exploration and advancement in the field of audio products design, inspiring the team to create more groundbreaking designs that enhance the user experience.Team MembersTresound Mini was designed by Art Director Yong Cao and Designer Jianfeng Lv, who are committed to the deep integration of brand design and product design.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Tresound Mini at:About Yong Cao and Jianfeng LvYong Cao and Jianfeng Lv are designers from China. Cao, an art toys collector and co-founder of 3-SIR design, serves as the Art Director of TRETTITRE. He is dedicated to seamlessly integrating brand design and product design. The "TRETTITRE" brand, under Cao's leadership, has garnered industry acclaim, commercial recognition, and honors in multiple international competitions.About TrettitreTRETTITRE is an emerging speaker brand catering to the new generation of HiFi enthusiasts. By building upon the sound quality and craftsmanship of traditional HiFi, TRETTITRE aims to bridge the gap between tradition and the future, offering innovative audio solutions that meet the evolving needs and preferences of modern users.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Winners are selected based on their visionary approach and exceptional skill, pushing boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, audio products industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition organized annually since 2008. Open to entries from all countries and industries, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the award inspires designers and brands to develop innovative solutions that positively impact the world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.