Work-Related Burnout on the Rise: Dr. Indira Priyadarshini Urges Early Intervention

Work burnout is rising. The sooner individuals seek support, the better we can help them regain control and preventing long-term consequences.” — Dr. Indira Priyadarshini, Psychiatrist.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With growing demands in the workplace and blurred boundariesbetween professional and personal life, work-related burnout is emerging as a silent epidemic.According to Dr. Indira Priyadarshini, a General Adult and Adolescent Psychiatrist at Health CallClinic in Dubai Healthcare City, burnout is more than just feeling tired—it’s a serious mental well-being concern that requires clinical attention.“Burnout affects both emotional well-being and physical health. Left unaddressed, it can lead todepression, anxiety, sleep disorder, and even heart problems,” said Dr. Priyadarshini. “We areseeing more individuals—especially working professionals—struggling with emotional exhaustionand a sense of detachment from their roles.”Burnout is typically characterized by core symptoms:• Emotional exhaustion• Reduced patience• Reduced professional performance• Emotional numbness• Detachment from work & family life• Negative thoughtsWhile it may be common to feel stress occasionally, persistent symptoms over time may signal adeeper issue. The World Health Organization classifies burnout as an occupational phenomenonlinked to chronic workplace stress.Dr. Priyadarshini emphasizes early intervention can significantly improve outcomes. “The soonerindividuals seek support, the better we can help them regain control and preventing long-termconsequences. It’s okay to ask for help—mental health is just as important as physical health.”At Health Call Clinic, Dr. Priyadarshini offers evidence-based treatments including psychotherapy,medication management, and practical stress coping strategies. Her approach is compassionateand personalized, tailored to each patient’s needs—whether adolescent or adult.“Mental health support is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity, especially in fast-pacedenvironments like Dubai,” she added.About Dr. Indira PriyadarshiniDr. Indira is a British-trained, licensed General Adult & Adolescent Psychiatrist recognized for herholistic and empathetic approach to mental wellness.About Health Call ClinicHealth Call Clinic is a multidisciplinary healthcare provider in Dubai Healthcare City offeringmedical and mental health services incluing Rhuematology, Psychiatry and Counselling.

