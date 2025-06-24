Yard Force® Champions 'Responsible Gardens' with Next-Gen Battery & AI Robotics at Spoga+Gafa 2025

Yard Force®, the innovative outdoor-power brand., unveiled a sweeping portfolio of sustainable lawn-and-garden solutions today at Spoga+Gafa 2025.

COLOGNE, GERMANY, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yard Force®, the innovative outdoor-power brand., unveiled a sweeping portfolio of sustainable lawn-and-garden solutions today at Spoga+Gafa 2025, the world’s leading garden lifestyle trade fair (24–26 June, Koelnmesse). Fresh off a record year that drew more than 1,800 exhibitors and 28,000 trade visitors from 113 countries, the show’s 2025 edition again spotlights the key theme “Responsible Gardens.”

Spotlight Launches on the Yard Force Stand

- iVR16, AI Powered Boundary-Free Robot Mowers – A completely redesigned vision-guided family in two chassis sizes. Stereo-camera fusion, on-board AI, and dual-LiDAR allow centimetre-level navigation without perimeter wires while 4 WD variants conquer slopes up to 35 %.
- Lithium-ion Zero-Turn & Riders – Commercial-grade brushless drive motors deliver petrol-equivalent torque with zero local emissions.
- iFlex™ & VITA™ Micro-Tool Ecosystems – Lightweight 12 V and 4 V platforms targeting balcony gardens, van-life enthusiasts, and first-time DIYers.
- High-Efficiency Pressure Washers & Pumps – New 1,800 W induction models with smart-flow control cut water use up to 30 % versus previous generations.

Driving Carbon-Smart Growth in Europe

“European retailers are racing to replace petrol inventories with battery and solar hybrids. Our 2025 range collapses an entire shed of tools into one energy system—from grass care to campsite power,” said Roland Menken, Managing Director of MEROTEC GmbH. “Spoga+Gafa’s ‘Responsible Gardens’ initiative aligns perfectly with our circular-design targets and battery-recycling partnerships rolling out across the EU this summer.”

About Spoga+Gafa

Held annually in Cologne, Spoga+Gafa is the world’s largest trade fair for the garden lifestyle and BBQ industry. The 2025 event runs Tuesday 24 June–Thursday 26 June under the banner “Responsible Gardens,” welcoming buyers, distributors, and media from more than 100 nations.

About Yard Force®

Yard Force® is a global leader in smart, sustainable outdoor-power equipment. From AI-driven robotic mowers and 60 V zero-turn riders to versatile cordless hand tools, the brand fuses German design with advanced battery technology to help homeowners and professionals create healthy, responsible gardens in more than 50 countries.

About

