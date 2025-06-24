Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO on stage at Summer Fancy Food in New York

A new sales mission for the Carpegna Consortium involved a promotional campaign for its cured raw meat to showcase its excellence and quality mark.

CARPEGNA, PESARO - URBINO, ITALY, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The trade mission of Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO on American soil continues this year. With the project “THE EU GEM HAM: PROSCIUTTO DI CARPEGNA PDO”, desired by the Consorzio di Tutela and co-financed by the European Commission, this most excellent European cured meat lands at the Summer Fancy Food in New York, one of the world's biggest events dedicated to the food industry.From 29 June to 1 July, Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO stand 3316-3318, located inside the traditional “Italian Pavilion” will be transformed into an outstanding tasting counter, showcasing this cured raw ham with continuous tastings to attract the interest of the public and trade professionals present at the fair.Davide Carnimati, a professional pork butcher, will be present for the duration of the fair. Thanks to his mastery in the art of hand-slicing, he will offer the opportunity to savour the freshness of a freshly cut slice of ham and discover its authentic taste made up of that sweetness mixed with a light spiciness.Marco Pulici, Vice President of the Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO Consortium, comments thus on the participation in the Summer Fancy Food: "For several years our Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO has been leaving national borders to land on new markets and expand sales and its consumer base. The United States is certainly one of the destination countries in which we believe most, and this is why this event represents a fundamental and strategic step along our promotional path, aimed at both informing about the peculiarities that make it a premium product in the delicatessen sector, and at building and strengthening commercial relations, also through tasting events”.Other trade fairs dedicated to Prosciutto di Carpegna PDO are planned throughout the year and can be viewed on the official website www.gemham.eu and the Instagram account @consorzio_carpegna.

