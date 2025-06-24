Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero brief media on resolution of electricity billing and debt dispute between Eskom and City Power, 24 Jun

The Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, and the Executive Mayor of Johannesburg, Cllr. Dada Morero, invite media members to a briefing on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, to provide updates on the resolution of the electricity billing and debt dispute between Eskom and City Power.

In November 2024, the Minister and the Mayor led a high-level engagement to mediate among all parties, which initiated a collectively agreed upon technical intervention by the South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI) to investigate and assess dispute discrepancies.

The media briefing will provide an update on the outcomes of this process and the agreed way forward.

This collaborative effort is to ensure uninterrupted electricity service, vital for the residents and economic stability of Johannesburg, the largest economic city in South Africa.

Media briefing:

Date: Tuesday, 24 June 2025

Time: 09:15 AM

Venue: Hugh Masekela Boardroom, Johannesburg Theatre, 163 Civic Boulevard, Braamfontein

Media are encouraged to arrive by 08:30 AM for setup. Please RSVP to Mr. Nthatisi Modingoanne at 082 467 9228.

Media enquiries:

Tsakane Khambane, Spokesperson, Ministry of Electricity and Energy

Cell: 082 084 5566

E-mail: Tsakane.Khambane@dmre.gov.za

Chris Vondo, Spokesperson, Executive Mayor of Johannesburg

Cell: 079 851 9908

E-mail: mediaqueries@joburg.org.za

