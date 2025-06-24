President Cyril Ramaphosa conducts oversight visit to Steve Biko Hospital, 24 Jun

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Tuesday, 24 June 2025, conduct an oversight visit to Nuclear Medicine Research Infrastructure (NuMeRI) Facility, a one-stop-shop medical imaging facility dedicated to Cancer and TB drug development and imaging-based clinical research, housed at the Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria.

This is a world class facility that showcases a successful partnership between Department of Health, Department of Science and Innovation, and the University of Pretoria with significant support from the private sector.

President Ramaphosa will also visit cardias cathetherisation laboratory, which is part of the radiology department. The visit will highlight South Africa’s commitment to scientific innovation, equitable access to healthcare, and integrated infrastructure investment.

President will be accompanied by Ministers and Deputy Ministers including Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi; Gauteng Premier, Panyaza Lesufi; and Gauteng Health and Wellness MEC, Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko.

Details of the visit are as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 24 June 2025

Time: 10h00

Venue: Steve Biko Academic Hospital, Corner Steve Biko Road and Malan Street, Pretoria

Due to space limitations, the visit will be restricted to the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS), which will disseminate the materials to all media post the visit.

Media enquiries: Vincent Magwenya, Spokesperson to the President

E-mail: media@presidency.gov.za

