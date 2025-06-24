Global Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Global Market Report 2025

The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market is experiencing tremendous growth

The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market is experiencing tremendous growth, anticipated to increase from $2.16 billion in 2024 to $2.42 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.1%.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Size?

This exceptional growth in recent years can be attributed to multiple factors, including a rise in demand for therapeutic agents, advancements in synthesis and manufacturing, personalized medicine trends, regulatory guidelines, as well as an increased focus on antiviral peptides and mRNA vaccines. These factors highlight the immense potential of oligonucleotides in vaccine development. The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market size is forecast to see continued rapid growth in the next few years. It is projected to grow to $3.79 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market?

Personalized medicine, which tailors medical decisions and treatments to individual characteristics such as genetics, environment, and lifestyle, owes its growing adoption to several factors. These include advancements in genomic technologies, an increased understanding of disease mechanisms at the molecular level, and the demand for more effective and targeted treatment options tailored to individual patients' genetic profiles and medical histories.

In addition to the influence of personalized medicine, leading companies operating in the peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market are increasingly focusing on developing strategic partnerships. These partnerships aim to enhance their service offerings, expand their technological capabilities, and increase their market reach. Development and production partnerships involve collaborative agreements between two organizations focused on developing and manufacturing peptide-based therapeutics.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market?

The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market sector's key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Lonza Group Ag, Wuxi Apptec Co. Ltd., Catalent Inc., Piramal Pharma Ltd., Curia Global Inc., Almac Group, Euroapi SA., CordenPharma International, Bachem Holding AG, Genscript Biotech Corporation, PolyPeptide Group, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Ambiopharm Inc., ScinoPharm, Senn Chemicals AG, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, Creative Peptides, Sylentis S.A.

How Is The Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Segmented?

The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market can be segmented in multiple ways:

By Product: Peptides, Oligonucleotides

By Service Type: Contract Development, Contract Manufacturing

By Application: Therapeutics, Research Applications, Diagnostics, Other Applications

By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Academic and Government Organizations, Other End Users

Subsegments:

Peptides: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Apis, Peptide Drug Products, Peptide Synthesis And Manufacturing Services

Oligonucleotides: Antisense Oligonucleotides, Sirna And Mrna Oligonucleotides, Oligonucleotide Synthesis And Manufacturing Services

What Are The Regional Insights In The Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market?

In terms of geographic regions, North America was the largest player in the peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

