Global Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Global Market Report 2025

Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market is experiencing tremendous growth, anticipated to increase from $2.16 billion in 2024 to $2.42 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 12.1%.

What Is The Projected Future Growth Of The Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Size?
This exceptional growth in recent years can be attributed to multiple factors, including a rise in demand for therapeutic agents, advancements in synthesis and manufacturing, personalized medicine trends, regulatory guidelines, as well as an increased focus on antiviral peptides and mRNA vaccines. These factors highlight the immense potential of oligonucleotides in vaccine development. The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market size is forecast to see continued rapid growth in the next few years. It is projected to grow to $3.79 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=15892&type=smp

What Are The Key Drivers Propelling The Growth Of The Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market?
Personalized medicine, which tailors medical decisions and treatments to individual characteristics such as genetics, environment, and lifestyle, owes its growing adoption to several factors. These include advancements in genomic technologies, an increased understanding of disease mechanisms at the molecular level, and the demand for more effective and targeted treatment options tailored to individual patients' genetic profiles and medical histories.

In addition to the influence of personalized medicine, leading companies operating in the peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market are increasingly focusing on developing strategic partnerships. These partnerships aim to enhance their service offerings, expand their technological capabilities, and increase their market reach. Development and production partnerships involve collaborative agreements between two organizations focused on developing and manufacturing peptide-based therapeutics.

What Key Player Strategies Are Driving The Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market?
The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market sector's key players include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck KGaA, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Lonza Group Ag, Wuxi Apptec Co. Ltd., Catalent Inc., Piramal Pharma Ltd., Curia Global Inc., Almac Group, Euroapi SA., CordenPharma International, Bachem Holding AG, Genscript Biotech Corporation, PolyPeptide Group, Rentschler Biopharma SE, Ambiopharm Inc., ScinoPharm, Senn Chemicals AG, Aurigene Pharmaceutical Services, Creative Peptides, Sylentis S.A.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peptide-and-oligonucleotide-cdmo-global-market-report

How Is The Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Segmented?
The peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market can be segmented in multiple ways:
By Product: Peptides, Oligonucleotides
By Service Type: Contract Development, Contract Manufacturing
By Application: Therapeutics, Research Applications, Diagnostics, Other Applications
By End User: Biopharmaceutical Companies, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Institutes, Academic and Government Organizations, Other End Users

Subsegments:
Peptides: Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Apis, Peptide Drug Products, Peptide Synthesis And Manufacturing Services
Oligonucleotides: Antisense Oligonucleotides, Sirna And Mrna Oligonucleotides, Oligonucleotide Synthesis And Manufacturing Services

What Are The Regional Insights In The Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market?
In terms of geographic regions, North America was the largest player in the peptide and oligonucleotide CDMO market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. This report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Peptide Synthesis Global Market Report 2025 
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peptide-synthesis-global-market-report

Peptide Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peptide-therapeutics-global-market-report

Peptide Antibiotics Global Market Report 2025
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/peptide-antibiotics-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company
Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:
The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/
Americas +1 3156230293
Asia +44 2071930708
Europe +44 2071930708
Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ
Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Peptide And Oligonucleotide CDMO Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 12,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Global Luxury Concierge Service Market Growth: Projected To Reach Template Billion By 2029 With An Impressive 9.3% CAGR
Maritime Surveillance And Intervention Market Report 2025 – Strategic Insights For Companies Seeking Expansion
LNG Bunkering Market Forecast To 2034 – For Business Leaders, Analysts, And Strategic Teams
View All Stories From This Author