Senate Bill 875 Printer's Number 976

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - vacate order for limited access), criminal history record

information pertaining to a conviction that rendered an

individual eligible for the motivational boot camp program

under 61 Pa.C.S. § 3905 (relating to m otivational boot camp

program ), if a person successfully completed the motivational

boot camp program in accordance with 61 Pa.C.S. § 3907

(relating to c ompletion of motivational boot camp program ),

for three years following program completion for misdemeanor

offenses and has been free of conviction for any offense

punishable by imprisonment for one or more years and if

payment of all court-ordered restitution has occurred. Upon

payment of all court-ordered restitution, the person whose

criminal history record information is subject to limited

access under this paragraph shall also pay the fee previously

authorized to carry out the limited access and clean slate

limited access provisions.

(1.3) Subject to whether a court has vacated an order

for limited access under section 9122.4, criminal history

record information pertaining to a conviction that rendered

an individual eligible for the motivational boot camp program

under 61 Pa.C.S. § 3905, if a person successfully completed

the motivational boot camp program in accordance with 61

Pa.C.S. § 3907, and for five years following program

completion for felony offenses has been free of conviction

for any offense punishable by imprisonment for one or more

years and if payment of all court-ordered restitution has

occurred. Upon payment of all court-ordered restitution, the

person whose criminal history record information is subject

to limited access under this paragraph shall also pay the fee

previously authorized to carry out the limited access and

