Senate Bill 875 Printer's Number 976
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - vacate order for limited access), criminal history record
information pertaining to a conviction that rendered an
individual eligible for the motivational boot camp program
under 61 Pa.C.S. § 3905 (relating to m otivational boot camp
program ), if a person successfully completed the motivational
boot camp program in accordance with 61 Pa.C.S. § 3907
(relating to c ompletion of motivational boot camp program ),
for three years following program completion for misdemeanor
offenses and has been free of conviction for any offense
punishable by imprisonment for one or more years and if
payment of all court-ordered restitution has occurred. Upon
payment of all court-ordered restitution, the person whose
criminal history record information is subject to limited
access under this paragraph shall also pay the fee previously
authorized to carry out the limited access and clean slate
limited access provisions.
(1.3) Subject to whether a court has vacated an order
for limited access under section 9122.4, criminal history
record information pertaining to a conviction that rendered
an individual eligible for the motivational boot camp program
under 61 Pa.C.S. § 3905, if a person successfully completed
the motivational boot camp program in accordance with 61
Pa.C.S. § 3907, and for five years following program
completion for felony offenses has been free of conviction
for any offense punishable by imprisonment for one or more
years and if payment of all court-ordered restitution has
occurred. Upon payment of all court-ordered restitution, the
person whose criminal history record information is subject
to limited access under this paragraph shall also pay the fee
previously authorized to carry out the limited access and
20250SB0875PN0976 - 2 -
