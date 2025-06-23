Senate Bill 878 Printer's Number 978

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 978

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

878

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, JUNE 23, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in career and technical education,

further providing for Cosmetology Training Through Career and

Technical Center Pilot Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1857(a), (d) introductory paragraph and

(e) of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the

Public School Code of 1949, are amended to read:

Section 1857. Cosmetology Training through Career and

Technical Center [Pilot] Program.--(a) The Cosmetology Training

Through Career And Technical Center [Pilot] Program is

established in the State Board of Cosmetology.

* * *

(d) No later than June [30, 2023, and] 1 each year

[thereafter through June 30, 2025], each CTC and secondary

school participating in the [pilot] program shall report the

following information to the State Board of Cosmetology on a

