Senate Bill 874 Printer's Number 979
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 979
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
874
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY STREET, COSTA, HUGHES, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE,
CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, SAVAL AND SCHWANK, JUNE 23, 2025
REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 23, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled
"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,
special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,
primary and election expenses and election contests; creating
and defining membership of county boards of elections;
imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,
courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;
imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,
revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and
repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to
elections," in election districts and polling places,
providing for residence of incarcerated individuals.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known
as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended by adding a
section to read:
Section 507. Residence of Incarcerated Individuals.--(a)
The following shall apply to the use of persons counted in a
Federal decennial census for the purpose of creating legislative
redistricting plans for the General Assembly as required under
section 17 of Article II of the Constitution of Pennsylvania,
congressional redistricting plans and redistricting plans for
