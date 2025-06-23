Submit Release
Senate Bill 874 Printer's Number 979

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 979

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

874

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY STREET, COSTA, HUGHES, KEARNEY, TARTAGLIONE,

CAPPELLETTI, HAYWOOD, SAVAL AND SCHWANK, JUNE 23, 2025

REFERRED TO STATE GOVERNMENT, JUNE 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), entitled

"An act concerning elections, including general, municipal,

special and primary elections, the nomination of candidates,

primary and election expenses and election contests; creating

and defining membership of county boards of elections;

imposing duties upon the Secretary of the Commonwealth,

courts, county boards of elections, county commissioners;

imposing penalties for violation of the act, and codifying,

revising and consolidating the laws relating thereto; and

repealing certain acts and parts of acts relating to

elections," in election districts and polling places,

providing for residence of incarcerated individuals.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The act of June 3, 1937 (P.L.1333, No.320), known

as the Pennsylvania Election Code, is amended by adding a

section to read:

Section 507. Residence of Incarcerated Individuals.--(a)

The following shall apply to the use of persons counted in a

Federal decennial census for the purpose of creating legislative

redistricting plans for the General Assembly as required under

section 17 of Article II of the Constitution of Pennsylvania,

congressional redistricting plans and redistricting plans for

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

