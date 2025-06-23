Senate Resolution 129 Printer's Number 980

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 980 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE RESOLUTION No. 129 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, COSTA, FONTANA, ROBINSON, L. WILLIAMS, SAVAL, CAPPELLETTI, KANE, HUGHES, MILLER, COMITTA, KIM, FARRY, MUTH, LANGERHOLC, KEARNEY, MASTRIANO, HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, BAKER, SCHWANK, CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, K. WARD, BROOKS, BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT, COLEMAN, ARGALL, DUSH, PITTMAN, VOGEL, SANTARSIERO, PICOZZI, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD, MARTIN, STREET, YAW, FLYNN, STEFANO, KEEFER, A. WILLIAMS AND MALONE, JUNE 23, 2025 INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JUNE 23, 2025 A RESOLUTION Honoring the life and expressing condolences on the death of Representative Matthew R. Gergely. WHEREAS, Matthew R. Gergely was born on October 5, 1979, in McKeesport, Pennsylvania, and was the son of Sofia Lundberg Simile (Steve) of North Versailles, Pennsylvania and the late Robert Gergely; and WHEREAS, Mr. Gergely earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania; and WHEREAS, He worked in the McKeesport community for twenty years in multiple management and financial positions, including as City Administrator and Chief of Staff to McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko from 2012-2017 and as McKeesport Area School District's business manager from 2017-2020; and WHEREAS, Before he became a Pennsylvania State 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14

