Senate Resolution 129 Printer's Number 980

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 980

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

129

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, COSTA, FONTANA, ROBINSON,

L. WILLIAMS, SAVAL, CAPPELLETTI, KANE, HUGHES, MILLER,

COMITTA, KIM, FARRY, MUTH, LANGERHOLC, KEARNEY, MASTRIANO,

HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, BAKER, SCHWANK,

CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, K. WARD,

BROOKS, BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT, COLEMAN, ARGALL, DUSH,

PITTMAN, VOGEL, SANTARSIERO, PICOZZI, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD,

MARTIN, STREET, YAW, FLYNN, STEFANO, KEEFER, A. WILLIAMS AND

MALONE, JUNE 23, 2025

INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JUNE 23, 2025

A RESOLUTION

Honoring the life and expressing condolences on the death of

Representative Matthew R. Gergely.

WHEREAS, Matthew R. Gergely was born on October 5, 1979, in

McKeesport, Pennsylvania, and was the son of Sofia Lundberg

Simile (Steve) of North Versailles, Pennsylvania and the late

Robert Gergely; and

WHEREAS, Mr. Gergely earned a Bachelor of Science degree from

the Indiana University of Pennsylvania; and

WHEREAS, He worked in the McKeesport community for twenty

years in multiple management and financial positions, including

as City Administrator and Chief of Staff to McKeesport Mayor

Michael Cherepko from 2012-2017 and as McKeesport Area School

District's business manager from 2017-2020; and

WHEREAS, Before he became a Pennsylvania State

