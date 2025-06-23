Senate Resolution 129 Printer's Number 980
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 980
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
129
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY PISCIOTTANO, COSTA, FONTANA, ROBINSON,
L. WILLIAMS, SAVAL, CAPPELLETTI, KANE, HUGHES, MILLER,
COMITTA, KIM, FARRY, MUTH, LANGERHOLC, KEARNEY, MASTRIANO,
HAYWOOD, LAUGHLIN, ROTHMAN, PENNYCUICK, BAKER, SCHWANK,
CULVER, BARTOLOTTA, BROWN, GEBHARD, HUTCHINSON, K. WARD,
BROOKS, BOSCOLA, TARTAGLIONE, COLLETT, COLEMAN, ARGALL, DUSH,
PITTMAN, VOGEL, SANTARSIERO, PICOZZI, PHILLIPS-HILL, J. WARD,
MARTIN, STREET, YAW, FLYNN, STEFANO, KEEFER, A. WILLIAMS AND
MALONE, JUNE 23, 2025
INTRODUCED AND ADOPTED, JUNE 23, 2025
A RESOLUTION
Honoring the life and expressing condolences on the death of
Representative Matthew R. Gergely.
WHEREAS, Matthew R. Gergely was born on October 5, 1979, in
McKeesport, Pennsylvania, and was the son of Sofia Lundberg
Simile (Steve) of North Versailles, Pennsylvania and the late
Robert Gergely; and
WHEREAS, Mr. Gergely earned a Bachelor of Science degree from
the Indiana University of Pennsylvania; and
WHEREAS, He worked in the McKeesport community for twenty
years in multiple management and financial positions, including
as City Administrator and Chief of Staff to McKeesport Mayor
Michael Cherepko from 2012-2017 and as McKeesport Area School
District's business manager from 2017-2020; and
WHEREAS, Before he became a Pennsylvania State
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.