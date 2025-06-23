Submit Release
Senate Bill 877 Printer's Number 977

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRINTER'S NO. 977

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

877

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY PENNYCUICK, JUNE 23, 2025

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, JUNE 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in career and technical education,

further providing for Barber Training Through Career and

Technical Center Pilot Program.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 1858(a), (d) introductory paragraph and

(e) of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the

Public School Code of 1949, are amended to read:

Section 1858. Barber Training through Career and Technical

Center [Pilot] Program.--(a) The Barber Training Through Career

and Technical Center [Pilot] Program is established in the State

Board of Barber Examiners.

* * *

(d) No later than June [30, 2023, and] 1 each year

[thereafter through June 30, 2025], each CTC and secondary

school participating in the [pilot] program shall report the

following information to the State Board of Barber Examiners on

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

