Senate Bill 88 Printer's Number 981
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 915
PRINTER'S NO. 981
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
88
Session of
2025
INTRODUCED BY FARRY, K. WARD, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA,
LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, J. WARD, COSTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,
COMITTA, STEFANO, ARGALL, CULVER, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, ROTHMAN,
LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, STREET, BROOKS,
SAVAL, PICOZZI, L. WILLIAMS, KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL, FLYNN,
MARTIN, SCHWANK, GEBHARD, KIM, VOGEL, KEARNEY, YAW, BOSCOLA,
HUGHES, COLLETT, PISCIOTTANO, CAPPELLETTI AND MALONE,
JUNE 6, 2025
AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 23, 2025
AN ACT
Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An
act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and
consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of
insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and
protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds
associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and
fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and
supervision of insurance carried by such companies,
associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by
the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and
repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, repealing
provisions relating to coverage for mammographic examinations
and breast imaging and providing for coverage for
mammographic examinations, magnetic resonance imaging and
other forms of breast imaging.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 632 of the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682,
No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is
repealed:
[Section 632. Coverage for Mammographic Examinations and
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
