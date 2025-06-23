Senate Bill 88 Printer's Number 981

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 915 PRINTER'S NO. 981 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 88 Session of 2025 INTRODUCED BY FARRY, K. WARD, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA, LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, J. WARD, COSTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA, COMITTA, STEFANO, ARGALL, CULVER, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, ROTHMAN, LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, STREET, BROOKS, SAVAL, PICOZZI, L. WILLIAMS, KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL, FLYNN, MARTIN, SCHWANK, GEBHARD, KIM, VOGEL, KEARNEY, YAW, BOSCOLA, HUGHES, COLLETT, PISCIOTTANO, CAPPELLETTI AND MALONE, JUNE 6, 2025 AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 23, 2025 AN ACT Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and supervision of insurance carried by such companies, associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, repealing provisions relating to coverage for mammographic examinations and breast imaging and providing for coverage for mammographic examinations, magnetic resonance imaging and other forms of breast imaging. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 632 of the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is repealed: [Section 632. Coverage for Mammographic Examinations and 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.