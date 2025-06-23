Submit Release
Senate Bill 88 Printer's Number 981

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 915

PRINTER'S NO. 981

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

88

Session of

2025

INTRODUCED BY FARRY, K. WARD, PENNYCUICK, ROBINSON, BARTOLOTTA,

LAUGHLIN, SANTARSIERO, J. WARD, COSTA, HAYWOOD, FONTANA,

COMITTA, STEFANO, ARGALL, CULVER, HUTCHINSON, BAKER, ROTHMAN,

LANGERHOLC, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE, BROWN, STREET, BROOKS,

SAVAL, PICOZZI, L. WILLIAMS, KANE, PHILLIPS-HILL, FLYNN,

MARTIN, SCHWANK, GEBHARD, KIM, VOGEL, KEARNEY, YAW, BOSCOLA,

HUGHES, COLLETT, PISCIOTTANO, CAPPELLETTI AND MALONE,

JUNE 6, 2025

AS AMENDED ON THIRD CONSIDERATION, JUNE 23, 2025

AN ACT

Amending the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682, No.284), entitled "An

act relating to insurance; amending, revising, and

consolidating the law providing for the incorporation of

insurance companies, and the regulation, supervision, and

protection of home and foreign insurance companies, Lloyds

associations, reciprocal and inter-insurance exchanges, and

fire insurance rating bureaus, and the regulation and

supervision of insurance carried by such companies,

associations, and exchanges, including insurance carried by

the State Workmen's Insurance Fund; providing penalties; and

repealing existing laws," in casualty insurance, repealing

provisions relating to coverage for mammographic examinations

and breast imaging and providing for coverage for

mammographic examinations, magnetic resonance imaging and

other forms of breast imaging.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 632 of the act of May 17, 1921 (P.L.682,

No.284), known as The Insurance Company Law of 1921, is

repealed:

[Section 632. Coverage for Mammographic Examinations and

