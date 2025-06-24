Global Brake-By-Wire System Market Insights 2025: Key Trends, Market Size, And Growth Forecast

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Brake-By-Wire System Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.70% from 2029 and reach $5.97257 billion in 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The brake-by-wire system report describes and explains the brake-by-wire system market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.

The global brake-by-wire system market reached a value of nearly $2.28012 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.08% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $2.28012 billion in 2024 to $3.59304 billion in 2029 at a rate of 9.52%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.70% from 2029 and reach $5.97257 billion in 2034

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the brake-by-wire system market?

The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the brake-by-wire system market such as:

• Strengthening market presence through the launch of new products and solutions

• Building strategic partnerships to drive growth and expand market reach

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that brake-by-wire system companies enhance offerings:

• Adopting a strategic partnership approach to improve technology integration and broaden market reach

• Developing advanced braking technologies like electro-mechanical brake systems to boost vehicle safety and braking efficiency

• Innovating with advanced brake-by-wire solutions to enhance safety, reduce braking response times, and support autonomous and electric vehicle integration

What Is Brake-By-Wire System: Market Overview?

Brake-By-Wire (BBW) system is advanced braking technology that replaces traditional mechanical and hydraulic brake components with electronic controls and actuators. The system relies on sensors, electronic control units (ECUs), and electric actuators to operate the vehicle’s braking functions. The main purpose of the brake-by-wire system is to enhance braking performance, improve vehicle safety, and enable integration with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). It offers more precise control, reduces weight, and allows for quicker response times compared to conventional hydraulic brake systems.

A complementary system for brake-by-wire is typically the electronic stability control (ESC) or anti-lock braking system (ABS). These systems work in conjunction with BBW to enhance vehicle safety by automatically adjusting braking force during emergencies or slippery conditions. They ensure optimal braking performance, improve vehicle stability, and prevent wheel lock-up, thereby providing safer and more controlled driving experience.

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Brake-By-Wire System Market?

The top 10 competitors in the market made up 46.10% of the total market in 2023. Robert Bosch GmbH was the largest competitor with 11.00% share of the market, followed by:

• Continental AG

• Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd.

• Aisin Corporation

• HL Mando Corporation

• Akebono Brake Industry Co. Ltd.

• HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

• Knorr Bremse AG

• Brembo S.p.A. (Brembo N.V.)

• Infineon Technologies AG

