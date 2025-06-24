Global Canada Pest Control Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Canada Pest Control Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% from 2029 and reach $776.79 billion in 2034.”
— The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canada pest control market reached a value of nearly $504.34 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.19% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $504.34 billion in 2024 to $636.58 billion in 2029 at a rate of 4.77%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.06% from 2029 and reach $776.79 billion in 2034.

What strategies are being adopted by key players in the Canada pest control market?
The key players in the market are adopting extensive strategies in the Canada pest control market such as:
• Rising urbanization is anticipated to drive the growth of the pest control market, as economic development and industrialization lead to the transformation of rural areas into urban centers.
• The growth of global travel is expected to boost the pest control market, with increased movement of people across countries for leisure, business, and other purposes contributing to the spread of pests.

Get The Complete Scope Of The Report
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pest-control-global-market-report

To take advantage of opportunities, The Business Research Company suggests that Canada pest control companies enhance offerings:
• Technological advancements are influencing the pest control market by introducing solutions that minimize environmental impact, such as preventing crop damage and optimizing planting schedules.
• Leading companies are launching innovative products like smart rodent monitoring systems, which use sensors and wireless technology for real-time tracking and data analytics, enabling proactive and more efficient pest management.

What Is Canada Pest Control: Market Overview?
Pest control is the process of managing, reducing, or eliminating unwanted organisms, known as pests, that can harm human health, crops, property, or the environment. It involves various strategies, including chemical, biological, mechanical, and cultural methods, to prevent and mitigate pest infestations. The primary purpose of pest control is to protect public health, preserve food supplies, maintain property integrity, and ensure environmental balance.
A complementary product for pest control is pest monitoring and detection equipment, such as pheromone traps, electronic rodent detectors, or smart sensors. These tools enhance the effectiveness of pest control solutions by enabling early detection, accurate identification, and targeted treatment of infestations.

Ready to Dive into Something Exciting? Get Your Free Exclusive Sample of Our Research Report
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=6513&type=smp

Who Are The Major Companies Operating In The Global Canada Pest Control Market?
Leading companies in the pest control market include:
• Asante Inc.
• Bayer AG
• Cleankill Pest Control
• Dodson Pest Control Inc.
• Eco Environmental Services Ltd.
• Lindsey Pest Services
• NBC Environment
• Rentokil Initial plc
• Rollins Inc.
• ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.

We Offer Customized Report, Click Here
https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/Customise?id=6513&type=smp

Learn More About The Business Research Company
The Business Research Company (www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com) is a leading market intelligence firm renowned for its expertise in company, market, and consumer research. We have published over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.
We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package and much more.

Contact Us:
The Business Research Company
Europe: +44 207 1930 708
Asia: +91 88972 63534
Americas: +1 315 623 0293
Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:
LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company
Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708
info@tbrc.info
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Global Canada Pest Control Market Outlook 2025-2034: Growth Drivers, Share, And Trends

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, International Organizations, Technology, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Oliver Guirdham
The Business Research Company
+44 20 7193 0708 info@tbrc.info
Company/Organization
TBRC Business Research Pvt Ltd.
Jubilee Hills road number-1
Hyderabad, 500033
India
+91 88972 63534
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

The Business Research Company provides over 12,000+ market research reports covering 27 industries across 60+ geographies. The reports provide the most comprehensive understanding of the market for a period of over 10 years including historic and forecasted market sizing information, market segmentations, market shares and key trends and strategies. We are a leading market research company that excels in customer, market, product and competitor information. We provide actionable market insights using secondary research, expert interviews, proprietary data and in-house knowledge. The Business Research Company’s 350+ in-house experts in 28 countries maintain 1,500,000 datasets across 27 Industries including services, manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, and technology. We offer targeted intelligence services to enable your strategic decision-making, from choosing your markets to targeting your customers and out-smarting your competitors.

The Business Research Company

More From This Author
Marketing Technology Report 2025 – For Strategy Officers and Market Intelligence Teams
Global Travel Retail Market Growth: Projected To Reach $169.64 Billion By 2029 With An Impressive 13.9% CAGR
Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Services Market Report 2025 – Key Insights For Companies Seeking Growth & Competitive Edge
View All Stories From This Author