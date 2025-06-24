DHS Releases Statement on Major Victory for Trump Administration and the American People on Deporting Criminal Illegal Aliens to Third Countries

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secured a legal victory in its efforts to remove the worst-of-the-worst illegal aliens. The U.S. Supreme Court issued a 6-3 order, staying a District Court’s order pending appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the First Circuit.

With this decision, DHS can finally exercise its undisputed authority to deport criminal illegal aliens–who are not wanted in their home country–to third countries that have agreed to accept them. This order comes after an activist judge caused Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents and the eight barbaric criminals to be stranded in Djibouti.

Attributable to Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin:

"The Supreme Court ruling is a victory for the safety and security of the American people. The Biden Administration allowed millions of illegal aliens to flood our country, and now, the Trump Administration can exercise its undisputed authority to remove these criminal illegal aliens and clean up this national security nightmare.



"If these activist judges had their way, aliens who are so uniquely barbaric that their own countries won’t take them back, including convicted murderers, child rapists and drug traffickers, would walk free on American streets.



“DHS can now execute its lawful authority and remove illegal aliens to a country willing to accept them.

“Fire up the deportation planes.”