Another Win for the Branded Hospitality Portfolio: Brizo Acquired by Datassential

Branded Hospitality Celebrates Eighth Portfolio Exit, Underscoring Momentum Across Restaurant Tech Investments

This is another big win for the Branded portfolio and a proud moment for our team. This acquisition is a testament to Brizo's relentless focus on delivering value and signals greater things ahead.” — Jimmy Frischling

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality Ventures (Branded), the operator-led, leading investment and solutions platform powering innovation for the hospitality and foodservice industry, is proud to announce another successful portfolio exit: Brizo FoodMetrics, the leading provider of restaurant analytics and market intelligence, has been acquired by Datassential, the food industry’s premier data insights platform.The acquisition represents a major win for Branded’s portfolio and marks the firm’s eighth successful exit since its founding in 2018. It follows closely on the heels of last week’s news of Yumpingo’s acquisition by Black Box Intelligence—a clear signal that the restaurant technology space remains dynamic and full of opportunity.Founded in Canada, Brizo FoodMetrics quickly became a go-to source for granular, real-time insights on the entire foodservice ecosystem—from independent operators to national chains—empowering suppliers, manufacturers, and investors with deep visibility into the restaurant landscape. The acquisition by Datassential will combine two of the most powerful data engines in the industry, offering unmatched intelligence and operational insight to foodservice professionals.“This is another big win for the Branded portfolio and a proud moment for our team,” said Jimmy Frischling, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Branded Hospitality. “We’ve believed in Brizo from the start—not only in their platform, but in their team’s ability to execute and build something essential. This acquisition is a testament to their relentless focus on delivering value to the foodservice industry and signals even greater things ahead under Datassential.”This latest exit adds to Branded’s growing track record of success. Other recent exits include Bbot (acquired by DoorDash), GoParrot (acquired by Square), Vromo (acquired by Inspire Brands), and Yumpingo (acquired by Black Box Intelligence). These strategic wins further underscore Branded’s recent recognition by PitchBook as the third most active global investor in restaurant technology since 2020.As the pace of transformation in the hospitality industry continues to accelerate, Branded Hospitality remains committed to identifying the game-changing technologies and platforms shaping the future of dining—while delivering strategic support and real operator insights every step of the way.About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( www.brandedstrategic.com ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.

