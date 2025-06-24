PROCLAMATION - Korean War Remembrance Day

WHEREAS, the year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of the start of the Korean War; and

WHEREAS, 75 years ago, the United States and the Republic of Korea stood shoulder to shoulder on the frontlines of the battle to protect freedom and democracy; and

WHEREAS, the United States and the Republic of Korea now stand together as allies and partners, economically and politically; and

WHEREAS, this year marks the 72nd anniversary of the alliance between the U.S. and South Korea, which reflects the pivotal role of our countries as global leaders in democracy, economy and technology; and

WHEREAS, this enduring partnership between the two countries will be sustained and further strengthened in the future; and

WHEREAS, we honor and remember the Americans, Koreans and members of the 21 nations making up the United Nations who committed themselves to supporting South Korea and who paid the ultimate price; and

WHEREAS, we recognize that all Americans owe a debt of gratitude to the Korean War veterans for their brave and selfless sacrifices;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Bob Ferguson, governor of the state of Washington, do hereby proclaim June 25, 2025, as

Korean War Remembrance Day

in Washington, and I urge all people in our state to join me in this special observance.

Signed this 20th day of June, 2025

Governor Bob Ferguson