BeSmartee Simplifies Loan Manufacturing with a New Configurable SaaS Model

ALISO VIEJO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeSmartee , a premier lendtech solutions provider, today announced a transformative approach to reshaping and simplifying the loan manufacturing process through a strategic pivot toward a highly configurable SaaS model, moving away from the industry's legacy custom development solutions.The new direction addresses the industry's long-standing challenges with overcomplicated lending systems that have created operational bottlenecks and hindered adaptation to market changes. BeSmartee's enhanced Bright solution—Bright POS and integrated native mobile app Bright Connect—delivers a streamlined experience while maintaining the flexibility lenders need in today's dynamic market."We've observed that the most successful lenders aren't those with the most customized systems, but those who efficiently execute core lending functions while differentiating through service and relationships," said David King, Chief Operating Officer at BeSmartee. "Our Bright mortgage product suite supports that philosophy by handling the technological heavy lifting while giving lenders the flexibility to express their unique value proposition."The shift to a highly configurable SaaS model delivers several key advantages for lenders:- Speed to market: Implementation timelines reduced from months to weeks, allowing lenders to rapidly deploy new products and features- Adaptability: Easy configuration enables lenders to quickly adjust to regulatory changes and market demands without developer support- Simplified maintenance: Standardized components reduce technical debt and eliminate the burden of maintaining complex systems- Reduced training requirements: Intuitive interfaces and standardized workflows shorten onboarding time and boost loan officer productivity- Scalable efficiency: Lender-focused technology supports business growth, freeing loan officers to focus on relationships while Bright handles the rest- Lower total cost of ownership: Configurable SaaS minimizes customization costs and delivers long-term value through operational efficiency and scaleBeSmartee’s approach empowers lenders to adopt industry best practices by shifting from costly custom development to configurable solutions aligned with proven methodologies. This allows teams to focus resources on strategic initiatives and borrower experience enhancements, rather than being held back by outdated systems."Our configurable mortgage product suite delivers the same high-quality outcomes as custom solutions, but with far greater efficiency and maintainability," added King. "A well-designed system doesn’t eliminate uniqueness, it supports it at scale. Just as advanced manufacturing evolved to handle complexity with consistency, lending technology can do the same through smart configuration—not customization."The company will be conducting a webinar on July 23, 2025 to demonstrate how lenders can transition to this simplified approach, while maintaining their competitive advantages. Register to attend here For more information about BeSmartee’s Bright mortgage product suite, schedule a consultation with the company’s loan technology experts.About BeSmarteeDriven by a vision for a 7-day mortgage close, BeSmartee powers more than $25B in digital mortgages monthly, helping lenders simplify and accelerate the mortgage experience. The company’s innovative solutions combine advanced automation, a seamless borrower journey, and a white-labeled native mobile app—delivering time savings, operational efficiency, business growth, and a competitive edge across retail, consumer direct, and wholesale lending. Visit www.besmartee.com to learn more.###

