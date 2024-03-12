BeSmartee Confirmed as ICE Experience 2024 Platinum Sponsor and Exhibitor
The best-in-class annual mortgage industry event returns to Las Vegas.
Our relationship with ICE Mortgage Technology is important to us and our clients, we are excited to be a platinum level sponsor of ICE Experience 2024.”ALISO VIEJO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BeSmartee, a premier lendtech solutions provider, today announced that it is a sponsor and exhibitor of ICE Experience 2024. The annual conference will be held from March 18-20, 2024 at Wynn Las Vegas. The conference theme, “Make the Connection” encourages attendees to reconnect with industry colleagues and learn about the latest technologies defining the mortgage industry while offering training, solutions and networking to improve compliance, loan quality and efficiency.
— David King, Chief Operating Officer at BeSmartee
BeSmartee is thrilled to unveil its new and improved product line, featuring two standout solutions. Bright POS, a powerfully simple mortgage point-of-sale (POS) solution, equips loan officers with an intuitive digital solution to enrich borrower interactions and optimize operational efficiency. Complementing Bright POS is Bright Connect, a native mobile mortgage app designed to enhance seamless collaboration and efficiency among originators, referral partners, and borrowers. Together, these innovations represent a significant step forward in simplifying and refining the mortgage process, enabling lenders to deliver unparalleled service and value to their borrowers.
“Our relationship with ICE Mortgage Technology is important to us and our clients,” said David King, Chief Operating Officer at BeSmartee. “We are excited to be a platinum level sponsor of ICE Experience 2024. The event provides a venue for mortgage industry professionals to network, receive training and learn how to get more value from their technology investments.”
ICE Experience 2024 will bring together 2,000 mortgage industry professionals for three days of specialized tracks, breakout sessions, training, networking and keynotes. To learn more about ICE Experience 2024, visit experience.ice.com.
To meet with BeSmartee’s loan technology experts or participate in the giveaway at ICE Experience, visit besmartee.com/ice-experience-2024.
About BeSmartee
Founded in 2007, BeSmartee powers $25B+ in digital lending transactions every month for some of the world’s largest financial institutions by delivering on its promise to always provide powerfully simple lending innovations and expertise. BeSmartee’s digital lending solutions use the automation of data and processes to achieve maximum operational efficiencies and competitive advantages for mortgage and commercial lenders. The company remains focused on its vision to digitize every loan in every country in the world. Partner with BeSmartee and join 150+ lenders who rely on us to achieve a modern lending experience. Visit www.besmartee.com to learn more.
