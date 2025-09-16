BeSmartee’s FlashSpread and FUNDINGO Form Strategic Partnership to Supercharge Loan Workflow Automation

FlashSpread and FUNDINGO streamline tax spreading and loan management, helping lenders make faster, data-driven decisions.

We’re combining our best‑in‑class document‑to‑data engine with FUNDINGO’s loan management platform to empower lenders to deliver faster, smarter, and more mission-aligned outcomes.” — David King, BeSmartee's COO

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BeSmartee, a premier lendtech solutions provider and the company behind FlashSpread, its innovative financial spreading solution, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with FUNDINGO, the leading Salesforce-native loan management platform built for non-bank and mission-based lenders. This collaboration merges FlashSpread’s hyper-efficient tax-spreading automation with FUNDINGO’s mission-centric loan origination and servicing toolkit, delivering unmatched speed, accuracy, and transparency across the lending lifecycle.Key Highlights of the Partnership:- Seamless Automation from Application to Servicing: FlashSpread’s cutting-edge OCR, AI, and proprietary algorithms instantly convert PDF and scanned tax returns into detailed financial spreads. These are now fully integrated into FUNDINGO’s Salesforce ecosystem, enabling lenders to move from origination to servicing with unparalleled efficiency.- Rapid, Data‑Driven Credit Decisions: Lenders can now assess creditworthiness instantly, thanks to FlashSpread’s real-time financial insight, accessible directly within FUNDINGO’s interface. This dramatically reduces manual review time and streamlines decisioning.- Tailored for Impact‑Focused Lenders: FUNDINGO is designed to support Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), nonprofits, SBA, and impact funds with complex compliance and reporting requirements. Now, paired with FlashSpread’s documentation automation, this partnership empowers lenders to enhance both impact and performance.- Scalable, Transparent, and Mission‑Aligned: By automating manual workflows and unifying loan data in the cloud, the partnership supports mission-driven organizations in scaling operations while maintaining rigorous oversight and compliance.“This collaboration represents a quantum leap for commercial lenders,” said David King, Chief Operating Officer at BeSmartee. “We’re combining our best‑in‑class document‑to‑data engine with FUNDINGO’s loan management platform to empower lenders to deliver faster, smarter, and more mission-aligned outcomes.”“Every day I see lenders struggle with fragmented systems and manual workarounds. They’re forced to choose between rigid, off-the-shelf tools or costly custom builds,” said Henry Abenaim founder and CEO of FUNDINGO. “We built FUNDINGO on Salesforce to give them a third option—fast to launch, flexible to evolve. Our integration with FlashSpread is a perfect example of that promise: instant, accurate financial spreading built right into the platform lenders already rely on.”Availability & Next Steps:The integrated solution is available now to current and prospective FUNDINGO and FlashSpread clients. Financial institutions interested in exploring how this synergy can transform their lending processes are encouraged to schedule a demo.About BeSmarteeBeSmartee delivers innovative lending solutions through its comprehensive suite of products: Bright POS, Bright Connect, and Beam TPO for digital mortgage automation, and FlashSpread for financial spreading technology. BeSmartee empowers lenders to achieve significant time savings, gain operational efficiencies, drive business growth, and maintain a competitive edge across residential and commercial lending channels. Visit www.besmartee.com to learn more.About FlashSpread by BeSmarteeFlashSpread, acquired by BeSmartee in 2021, is recognized as the gold standard in financial data automation. This innovative platform excels in the extraction, organization, and analysis of financial statements, providing users with precise and comprehensive financial insights. By leveraging advanced technology, FlashSpread automates the traditionally labor-intensive financial spreading process, enabling faster and more accurate data processing.About FUNDINGOMission-driven and non-bank lending involves navigating intricate loan structures, rigorous compliance standards, and demanding reporting requirements. Without the right tools, these nuances create operational challenges that can divert focus and hinder institutions from achieving their impact goals. FUNDINGO stands apart as a fit-for-purpose Salesforce loan management platform specifically designed to address these complexities. Our powerful yet intuitive platform simplifies loan origination, underwriting, servicing, and impact reporting, transforming operational burdens into streamlined processes. Alternative finance providers, SBA lenders, and private real estate lenders, as well as mission-based organizations such as Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs), nonprofits, and impact funds rely on FUNDINGO's specialized capabilities to enhance transparency, confidently scale their operations, and more effectively achieve their mission objectives. Discover how FUNDINGO can empower your organization at www.FUNDINGO.com Media Contacts:Chandler SchmittFUNDINGO(213) 866-9979 x815chandler.schmitt@fundingo.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.