NEBRASKA, June 24 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Jeff Powell, DHHS, Jeff.Powell@nebraska.gov



Gov. Pillen Celebrates Elimination of the Developmental Disabilities Waitlist

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined leaders from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS), Vital Services, Inc., program participants and families in celebrating the elimination of the developmental disabilities (DD) waitlist and improving support for Nebraskans with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD).

The elimination of the waitlist is the result of an unprecedented investment of over $18 million, plus matching federal funds, to better enable the delivery of support services to children with disabilities and their families.

“Eliminating the DD waitlist is a great accomplishment for the state of Nebraska,” said Gov. Pillen. “Now, children and adults with IDD can access support at the time they need it. The new approach ensures a full continuum of care for individuals and their families, creating better opportunities and outcomes. Our kids are our future, and it is our responsibility to give each one the best future possible.”

Historically, the DHHS Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) has maintained a waitlist for developmental disability waivers. In March of 2024, there were 2,706 individuals on the waitlist. At that time, Gov. Pillen joined representatives from DHHS in announcing that the state would eliminate the waitlist and establish a new approach to DDD services.

During that 15-month process, more than 3,000 individuals were eliminated from the waitlist, including those who came on after March 2024. The new program provides the following:

Medicaid for DD eligible children that meet the required level of care

Additional access to family support and day services waivers that allow families to live together

Case management services for individuals who do not require waiver services

Employment services

Comprehensive DD waivers based on a nationally validated needs assessment adopted by DHHS with the support of stakeholders

New models of staffing including remote support and Legally Responsible Individuals (LRI) as paid providers for personal care

Expansion of independent providers

“Today we celebrate with everyone who made the elimination of the DD Waitlist possible – Governor Pillen, leadership in the DD community, participants, family members, providers, our partners, front line staff, and many more,” said Tony Green, Director of DDD. “As of this week, all individuals on the DD waitlist will have received an offer letter. Waivers, natural supports, and Medicaid assistance allow those individuals to remain in their communities, seek employment, and explore a future that meets the needs of each participant at each stage of life.”

Today’s news conference was hosted by Vital Services, Inc., a local organization supporting individuals with IDD by offering residential support, supported employment, and day support in the Lincoln area. Prior to the announcement, Gov. Pillen, First Lady Suzanne, and Dir. Green received a tour of the facility and greeted program participants and staff.

“Vital Services, Inc. teaches life skills to people with developmental disabilities and cares for each person’s unique needs with a variety of assistance programs. Our programs provide individuals with the tools to achieve independence, advocate for themselves, and integrate into their community. We are excited and grateful to celebrate with Governor Pillen the transformation in access to developmental disabilities services in Nebraskans,” said Joshua Bumgardner, Development Director of Vital Services, Inc.

Andi Aschoff and her daughter, Kira Amos also spoke to the benefits they have experienced personally since DHHS changed its service delivery model. Kira currently receives a family support waiver, one of three waiver types, provided through the DDD program and she is a participant at Vital Services, Inc.

“Having the support has changed our daily lives,” said Aschoff. “We do feel supported, and that really does make a big difference.”