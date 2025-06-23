Submit Release
Daily Session Report for Monday, June 23, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 23, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:47 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative McNeill.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of

former member Honorable Matthew R. Gergely.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         An annual report as required by the Radiation Protection Act of 1984, from the Pennsylvania

Department of Environmental Resources regarding the Environmental Radiation in Pennsylvania

2023 Annual Report

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following Committee on Committee report:

 

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

 

In the House of Representatives

June 23, 2025

Resolved that,

 

Lou Schmitt resigns as a member of the Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Committee

 

Dallas Kephart is elected a member of the Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Committee

 

Respectfully submitted,

 

Tina Pickett, Chair

Committee on Committees

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 268     To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 269     Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

 

HB 1629   Judiciary

HB 1631   Commerce

HB 1632   Education

HB 1633   Transportation

HB 1634   Transportation

HB 1635   Gaming Oversight

HB 1636   Gaming Oversight

HB 1637   Gaming Oversight

HB 1638   Health

HB 1639   Transportation

HB 1640   Judiciary

HB 1641   Judiciary

HB 1642   Insurance

HB 1643   Judiciary

HB 1644   Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1645   Professional Licensure

HB 1646   Professional Licensure

HB 1650   Housing And Community Development

 

Bills Recommitted

 

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 18

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 364

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HB 538

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 583

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 627

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 811

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 928

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 956

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 968

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 999

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HB 1095

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1216

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1347

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1403

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1423

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

HB 1424

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HB 1425

From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1442

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1466

From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Amended

HB 1574

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed

HB 1590

From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1606

From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed

HB 1615

From Judiciary Reported as Amended

HB 1650

From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed

 

HR 205

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 218

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

HR 246

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 247

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 259

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 265

From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed

HR 267

From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed

 

 

SB 109

From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed

SB 649

From Judiciary Reported as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 268

A Resolution mourning the loss of the Honorable Matthew R. Gergely of McKeesport, Allegheny County, respected member of the House of Representatives from the 35th District, who died January 19, 2025, at 45 years of age.  

203-0

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 24, 2025  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

