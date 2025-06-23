Daily Session Report for Monday, June 23, 2025
PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
June 23, 2025
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 4:47 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative McNeill.
The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of
former member Honorable Matthew R. Gergely.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· An annual report as required by the Radiation Protection Act of 1984, from the Pennsylvania
Department of Environmental Resources regarding the Environmental Radiation in Pennsylvania
2023 Annual Report
The Chair is in receipt of the following Committee on Committee report:
COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES
SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT
In the House of Representatives
June 23, 2025
Resolved that,
Lou Schmitt resigns as a member of the Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Committee
Dallas Kephart is elected a member of the Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Committee
Respectfully submitted,
Tina Pickett, Chair
Committee on Committees
Communications Received From the Senate
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
Bills Referred
HR 268 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35
HR 269 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development
HB 1629 Judiciary
HB 1631 Commerce
HB 1632 Education
HB 1633 Transportation
HB 1634 Transportation
HB 1635 Gaming Oversight
HB 1636 Gaming Oversight
HB 1637 Gaming Oversight
HB 1638 Health
HB 1639 Transportation
HB 1640 Judiciary
HB 1641 Judiciary
HB 1642 Insurance
HB 1643 Judiciary
HB 1644 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations
HB 1645 Professional Licensure
HB 1646 Professional Licensure
HB 1650 Housing And Community Development
Bills Recommitted
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Amended
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed
From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
From Aging and Older Adult Services Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Amended
From Housing and Community Development Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Tourism, Recreation and Economic Development Reported as Committed
From Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Reported as Committed
From Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Reported as Committed
From Judiciary Reported as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
A Resolution mourning the loss of the Honorable Matthew R. Gergely of McKeesport, Allegheny County, respected member of the House of Representatives from the 35th District, who died January 19, 2025, at 45 years of age.
203-0
This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.
