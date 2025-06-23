Daily Session Report for Monday, June 23, 2025

PENNSYLVANIA, June 23 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

June 23, 2025

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:47 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative McNeill.

The House of Representatives adopted a Condolence Resolution honoring the service of

former member Honorable Matthew R. Gergely.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· An annual report as required by the Radiation Protection Act of 1984, from the Pennsylvania

Department of Environmental Resources regarding the Environmental Radiation in Pennsylvania

2023 Annual Report

The Chair is in receipt of the following Committee on Committee report:

COMMITTEE ON COMMITTEES

SUPPLEMENTAL REPORT

In the House of Representatives

June 23, 2025

Resolved that,

Lou Schmitt resigns as a member of the Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Committee

Dallas Kephart is elected a member of the Environmental and Natural Resource Protection Committee

Respectfully submitted,

Tina Pickett, Chair

Committee on Committees

Communications Received From the Senate

Bills Referred

HR 268 To Uncontested Calendar Under Rule 35

HR 269 Tourism, Recreation And Economic Development

HB 1629 Judiciary

HB 1631 Commerce

HB 1632 Education

HB 1633 Transportation

HB 1634 Transportation

HB 1635 Gaming Oversight

HB 1636 Gaming Oversight

HB 1637 Gaming Oversight

HB 1638 Health

HB 1639 Transportation

HB 1640 Judiciary

HB 1641 Judiciary

HB 1642 Insurance

HB 1643 Judiciary

HB 1644 Intergovernmental Affairs And Operations

HB 1645 Professional Licensure

HB 1646 Professional Licensure

HB 1650 Housing And Community Development

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 268 A Resolution mourning the loss of the Honorable Matthew R. Gergely of McKeesport, Allegheny County, respected member of the House of Representatives from the 35th District, who died January 19, 2025, at 45 years of age. 203-0

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.