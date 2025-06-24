Crown Sector Delivered Quality Services and Value for Saskatchewan in 2024-25

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 23, 2025

Crown Investments Corporation (CIC) and its subsidiary Crowns delivered the second lowest utility bundle in Canada and a record infrastructure investment in 2024-25. CIC's annual report released today highlights the sector's commitment to reliable and affordable quality services to customers and strong financial management of Saskatchewan's Crown corporations.

" Saskatchewan's Crown sector continues to support the continued growth of our province's economy through buying local, investing in infrastructure, and delivering essential services to families, communities, businesses and industry," Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Our Crown corporations worked diligently in 2024-25 to deliver some of the most affordable utility costs in the country. The Crowns' record investments in building and maintaining systems continue to support service reliability, local economies and the demand from growth across the province."

On behalf of its subsidiary Crowns, CIC provided strong financial returns to Saskatchewan, contributing $240 million in dividends to the General Revenue Fund, supporting provincial priorities including affordability measures, health care, education and community safety. Improved earnings at SaskEnergy and the Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan contributed to the positive financial result.

Together, the Crown corporations invested a record $2.2 billion in infrastructure in 2024-25. A large portion of this investment was from SaskPower to support reliable electricity, including the completion of the Great Plains Power Station near Moose Jaw and the construction of the Aspen Power Station near Lanigan. SaskTel continued to strengthen its cellular and fibre optic networks, delivering the fastest internet, Wi-Fi and 5G mobile technologies in Saskatchewan. These capital projects have created an attractive investment environment for the province, provided quality local jobs and supported vendors here at home.

The sector delivered on Saskatchewan's priorities - enhancing Indigenous education and employment opportunities, making traffic safety improvements in cities, towns and villages, supporting thousands of non-profit and community organizations and groups, and continuing its contributions to STARS Air Ambulance to provide critical care for seriously ill and injured patients.

The 2024-25 Annual Report for Crown Investments Corporation is available online at www.cicorp.sk.ca.

