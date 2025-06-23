Governor Abbott Appoints Young To 62nd Judicial District Court

TEXAS, June 23 - June 23, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment Governor Abbott appointed Gary Young as judge of the 62nd Judicial District Court in Delta, Franklin, Hopkins, and Lamar Counties for a term set to expire on December 31, 2026, or until his successor shall be duly elected and qualified.



Gary Young of Paris is the Lamar County & District Attorney. He previously served as assistant district attorney for the Harris and Collin County District Attorney’s Offices. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Texas District County Attorney’s Association. He is the current capital campaign chair of Boys and Girls Club of Red River Valley and former president of the Rotary Club of Paris, the Paris Education Foundation, Downton Food Pantry, and Lamar County Coalition of Business and Industry. Young received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor from Texas Tech University School of Law.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.