787 Coffee's Sustainable Farm-to-Cup Model Redefines Specialty Coffee in NYC Market

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 787 Coffee, a vertically integrated coffee company, is expanding its presence and operations in the New York City specialty coffee market, anchored by its growing coffee farm in Puerto Rico. The company distinguishes its approach through direct farm-to-cup sourcing, emphasizing sustainable cultivation and processing methods, including a significant expansion of its coffee tree plantations.787 Coffee manages its entire coffee production cycle, from cultivation on its 103-acre farm at 3,000 feet above sea level in Maricao, Puerto Rico, to subsequent roasting and brewing. The company has announced plans to plant an additional 20,000 coffee trees in 2025, marking a substantial increase in its sustainable farming efforts. This expansion reinforces its commitment to comprehensive oversight, aiming to ensure consistent quality and adherence to ethical farming practices. The company's processing utilizes the "honey process," a method recognized for its contribution to natural sweetness in the beans and for minimizing environmental impact.Cultivation and Recognition:787 Coffee's cultivation practices have led to industry acknowledgment within Puerto Rico and the broader specialty coffee sector. Its coffee beans were recognized as Puerto Rico’s top coffee beans for two consecutive years by the Puerto Rico Coffee Expo. Additionally, the Specialty Coffee Association (SCA) has designated its beans as specialty-grade since the company's inception, a standard that involves rigorous evaluation of sensory attributes and quality control.Brandon Ivan Peña, CEO and co-founder of 787 Coffee, stated, "Our commitment to the coffee process is deeply ingrained in our operations. We focus on every detail, from nurturing our shade-grown coffee trees and hand-picking beans, to the honey processing and small-batch roasting. This direct connection to our product and its origins is central to our company's mission and growth, evidenced by our expansion in tree planting."Diverse Offerings and In-Store Experience:While primarily sourcing from its Puerto Rican farm, 787 Coffee also features specialty, single-origin coffees from regions such as Colombia and Mexico in select locations. In its retail establishments across NYC, Puerto Rico, Westfield, NJ, and El Paso, TX, the company's baristas employ brewing techniques that include Japanese-inspired V60 pour-overs, utilizing Italian water filtration systems designed to optimize mineral content.787 Coffee's attention to detail extends to its product presentation, with its coffee packaging being recognized as a finalist for Best Bag Design. The company's operational approach emphasizes a complete experience from the source of the bean to its final preparation.Key Aspects of 787 Coffee's Operations:103-acre farm in Maricao, Puerto Rico, planting 20,000 additional coffee trees in 2025.Direct farm-to-cup model, sourcing beans from Puerto Rico and select international origins.Implementation of the honey processing method for flavor development and environmental considerations.Vertically integrated supply chain, providing transparency and quality control.Commitment to eco-conscious and sustainable practices in cultivation and operation.Utilization of specialized espresso equipment and mineral-enhancing water filters.Deployment of trained baristas focused on consistent preparation.Development of signature coffee infusions and local community engagement events.Award “ Best Coffee Shop in NYC”Website: https://787coffee.com Find our shops in: New York City, El Paso TX, Westfield NJ, and Puerto RicoFollow us on Instagram: @787coffeeMedia Contact:Laura EnriquezEmail: hello@787coffee.comInstagram: @787coffee

