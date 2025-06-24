THE ART OF ANIMATION: ORIGINAL ANIMATION CELS, DRAWINGS & MORE COMING TO AUCTION THIS JULY

A beautifully rendered cel from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) Standout cel and background setup from The Simpsons (1989 -present), depicting Bart cornered by Santa’s Little Helper.

ON WEDNESDAY, JULY 2, 2025, PROPSTORE WILL HOST ITS POP CULTURE LIVE AUCTION, FEATURING OVER 430 LOTS VALUED AT MORE THAN $975,000.

From Disney favourites, The Simpsons, Winnie the Pooh, Akira, and beyond, this auction is a treasure trove for fans of all eras and genres.” — Russ Singler, Propstore’s Animation Art Specialist

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JULY’S EVENT INCLUDES A SPECIAL COLLECTION OF OVER 100 ORIGINAL PIECES OF ANIMATION ARTWORK - FROM GOLDEN-AGE DISNEY CLASSICS TO 90S CULT FAVOURITES AND GLOBAL ANIME LEGENDS. THE SELECTION INCLUDES PRODUCTION CELS, STORYBOARDS, AND KEY DRAWINGS THAT OFFER A UNIQUE GLIMPSE INTO THE CREATIVE PROCESS BEHIND ICONIC FILM AND TV MOMENTS, INCLUDING WORKS FROM DISNEY, JAPANESE ANIME, AND CULT FAVOURITE THE SIMPSONSDisney fans will find more than 65 original cels and hand-drawn artworks from some of the studio’s most beloved and historically important films. Highlights include a beautifully rendered cel from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), showcasing the pioneering rotoscoped animation that brought the character’s movements to life, and a rare Little Mermaid (1989) cel setup capturing Ariel’s first meeting with Prince Eric - signed by voice actress Jodi Benson and estimated at $3,900 - $7,800.Also featured are a dynamic flying pose of Peter Pan from the much-loved 1953 film, a delicate and expressive cel of the Blue Fairy from Pinocchio (1940, and from Fantasia (1940), a landmark in Disney’s artistic animated filmography, two standout pieces in the auction include a model cel of Mickey Mouse in his “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” role (estimated at $2,600 - $5,200) and rare pre-release concept art of the centaurettes from “The Pastoral Symphony”, estimated at $3,750 - $7,500.TV animation highlights include a standout cel and background setup from The Simpsons (1989 -present), depicting Bart cornered by Santa’s Little Helper. Signed by Nancy Cartwright, the voice of Bart, the lot features a rare hand-painted background on cel, rather than paper — an unusual technique that adds to its value and appeal. Estimated at $1,950 - $3,900.Japanese animation is also represented in the auction with a dynamic multi-layered setup from AKIRA (1988), consisting of two production cels and matching pencil drawings of the lead character Tetsuo estimated at $650 - $1,300. As a cornerstone of the anime genre, AKIRA is widely regarded as one of the most influential animated films of all time.International animation classics also feature, including a multi-layered cel and background setup from the original Adventures of Tintin series (1959 - 64), and a production cel from Danger Mouse, signed by British national treasure David Jason and Cosgrove Hall co-founder Brian Cosgrove.Additional highlights include:- TARZAN (1999) Framed Tarzan Multi-Layer Cel and Background est. $3,900 - $7,800- ASTERIX CONQUERS AMERICA (1994) Asterix in Amerika Pan est. $3,900 - $7,800- THE LION KING (1994) Simba est. $2,730 - $5,460- YELLOW SUBMARINE (1968) Paul McCartney Original Production Animation Cel est. $1,950 - $3,900- THE LAND BEFORE TIME (1988) Littlefoot and Rooter Key Production Multi-Layer Cel and Background est. $1,300 - $2,600- THE MANY ADVENTURES OF WINNIE THE POOH (1977) Winnie the Pooh and Eeyore Original Production Animation Cel Mash-Up est. $910 - $1,820- PUP ON A PICNIC (1955) Spike and Tyke Original Camera Layout Pencil Drawing est. $780 - $1,560- MICKEY'S SERVICE STATION (1935) Mickey Mouse and Peg-Leg Pete Original Pan Layout Drawing est. $780 - $1,560- ALADDIN (TV SERIES, 1994-1995) Aladdin and Princess Jasmine Original Production Multi-Layer Animation Cel, Background and Matching Drawings est. $520 - $1040- GUNDAM FRANCHISE (1979 - PRESENT) Altron Gundam (Shenlong Gundam Upgrade) est. $390 - $780In addition to Animation Art, the auction will include a wide range of music memorabilia, contemporary art, entertainment art, posters and much more.Russ Singler, Propstore’s Animation Art Specialist, commented on the upcoming auction: “The animation art collection in Propstore’s Pop Culture Live auction is a vibrant celebration of the magic of animation. Notes to Editors:For further information, images and interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comDropbox link to images (please copy and paste URL): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/2q8dzs5pt57qxdhsj4hix/ANDAO1kkSTavZmSmwdZrr5M?rlkey=7cdpjg0go0bqq4xeidp7xhveo&dl=0 Please credit: PropstoreRegistration is now open at: https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/454 About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane's love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world's greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting—prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Following our 2020 Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade, Propstore was thrilled to receive the honor again in 2024, this time as the prestigious King's Award for Enterprise. Social Media:
Facebook: @PropStoreX: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

